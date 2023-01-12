Woman, 77, apprehended after standing on ledge of Blk 62B Lorong 4 Toa Payoh

An elderly woman was seen standing on the fourth storey ledge of a HDB unit in Toa Payoh on Jan. 9, 2023.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook by Charlie Teo.

Repeatedly shouted "Go away!" to officers

The woman, who was dressed in red, could be heard repeatedly shouting at Singapore Civil Defence Force and police officers on the ground level.

She could be heard saying, "Go away!"

A person behind the camera subsequently said: "[The woman] is mentally unsound. We stay at her [neighbourhood] for many years."

Rescued by SCDF

A subsequent video showed SCDF officers deploying a safety life air pack on the ground level before they began their rescue attempt.

As the officers were rescuing her, the woman continued to shout "Go away!".

She was eventually brought to safety and bystanders could be heard applauding the SCDF officers.

Responding to queries from Mothership, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at about 4:50pm that day.

The woman was already on the ledge when SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

SCDF said they deployed a safety life air pack as a precautionary measure.

They also deployed nets and DART rescuers rappelled from the unit above to rescue the woman.

Apprehended under mental health act

The police told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at 4:45pm.

The 77-year-old woman was subsequently apprehended under the mental health act, police said.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Charlie Teo on Facebook.