Back

Woman, 77, apprehended after standing on ledge of Blk 62B Lorong 4 Toa Payoh

She was rescued by SCDF officers.

Syahindah Ishak | January 12, 2023, 02:02 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An elderly woman was seen standing on the fourth storey ledge of a HDB unit in Toa Payoh on Jan. 9, 2023.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook by Charlie Teo.

Repeatedly shouted "Go away!" to officers

The woman, who was dressed in red, could be heard repeatedly shouting at Singapore Civil Defence Force and police officers on the ground level.

She could be heard saying, "Go away!"

A person behind the camera subsequently said: "[The woman] is mentally unsound. We stay at her [neighbourhood] for many years."

Gif adapted from Charlie Teo's video on Facebook.

Gif adapted from Charlie Teo's video on Facebook.

Gif adapted from Charlie Teo's video on Facebook.

Rescued by SCDF

A subsequent video showed SCDF officers deploying a safety life air pack on the ground level before they began their rescue attempt.

As the officers were rescuing her, the woman continued to shout "Go away!".

She was eventually brought to safety and bystanders could be heard applauding the SCDF officers.

Gif adapted from Charlie Teo's video on Facebook.

Gif adapted from Charlie Teo's video on Facebook.

Gif adapted from Charlie Teo's video on Facebook.

Gif adapted from Charlie Teo's video on Facebook.

Responding to queries from Mothership, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at about 4:50pm that day.

The woman was already on the ledge when SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

SCDF said they deployed a safety life air pack as a precautionary measure.

They also deployed nets and DART rescuers rappelled from the unit above to rescue the woman.

Apprehended under mental health act

The police told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at 4:45pm.

The 77-year-old woman was subsequently apprehended under the mental health act, police said.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Charlie Teo on Facebook.

Jack Neo’s 2023 CNY movie 'The King Of Musang King' only has 1 very obvious product placement

Wow.

January 12, 2023, 12:39 PM

Local food waste startup UglyFood closes as it is 'unable to raise the funds' to continue operations

Its founder said the company is currently "almost a one-man show".

January 12, 2023, 12:08 PM

S'porean brothers, aged 17 & 25, arrested in Jurong West, S$124,000 worth of drugs seized

Investigations are ongoing.

January 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

Got7's BamBam in S'pore, says Hainanese chicken rice 'top 5 food' in his life

Good taste.

January 12, 2023, 11:16 AM

SBS Transit staff take wedding photos at Little India MRT station where they first met

Love finds you when and where you least expect it.

January 12, 2023, 10:19 AM

Punggol HDB block also mouldy like haunted house, PAP MP Sun Xueling says works being planned

Mouldy HDB blocks near the river.

January 12, 2023, 02:42 AM

M'sian Transport minister: S'pore & M'sia should be 'best friends'

Everything the leader of the Malaysian government's largest political party said about Singapore.

January 11, 2023, 11:00 PM

Majority of S'poreans satisfied with government performance & the way things are: YouGov survey

Most wanted the government to place more focus on cost of living and affordable housing.

January 11, 2023, 07:44 PM

Equate Coffee: Brunch & coffee at upside-down concept store, newly opened at Orchard Central

Another place to get your coffee fix.

January 11, 2023, 07:16 PM

China stops issuing short-term visas to Japanese & South Korean citizens as part of 'reciprocal measures'

This comes after Japan and South Korea imposed new entry restrictions on travellers from China.

January 11, 2023, 06:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.