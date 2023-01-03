Back

No appointments needed for Covid-19 jabs at vaccination centres from Jan. 4

Children aged six months to four years can also receive the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine at two JTVCs from Jan. 16.

Zi Shan Kow | January 03, 2023, 06:46 PM

Events

You can walk in to get your Covid-19 vaccination at any vaccination centre from Monday to Saturday, starting Jan. 4, with no appointments needed.

Children aged six months to four years can also receive the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine at two Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVC) from Jan. 16.

No appointment needed

Eligible individuals of all ages can walk in to get their Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment at JTVCs or Children Vaccination Centres (CVC) from Jan. 4, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Jan. 3.

A longer waiting time should be expected on days with high demand for vaccination, particularly Saturdays.

Covid-19 vaccinations at the polyclinics and Public Health Preparedness Clinics will still require an appointment, with the exception of seniors aged 80 years and above for polyclinics.

Your nearest vaccination site can be found at https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for children

From Jan. 16, the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for children aged six months to four years will be offered at JTVC Ang Mo Kio and JTVC Bukit Merah.

This follows the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination’s recommendation on Dec. 6, 2022 for the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine to be administered for primary vaccination series for this age group, as an alternative to the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine, said MOH.

The two JTVCs will also offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for children aged five to 11 years to attain minimum protection.

The Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine requires three doses taken eight weeks apart (over a total of 16 weeks), compared to two doses taken over eight weeks for the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine.

MOH reminds parents and guardians that this means their children will require more vaccination visits and a longer period to achieve optimal protection, so they should plan their child or ward’s appointments according to these recommended intervals.

"We encourage parents/guardians to have their child/ward vaccinated against Covid-19, to be well protected against severe disease and hospitalisation should they be infected with Covid-19," said MOH.

Top image by Ong Ye Kung/FB.

