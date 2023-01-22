'Vincenzo' actor Na Chul dies aged 36

South Korean actor Na Chul has passed away.

He was 36.

According to Chosun Ilbo he passed on the morning of Jan. 21 while undergoing treatment for his deteriorating health.

No other details on his illness have been revealed.

Since 2010

Na made his debut as a theatre actor in 2010 and has appeared in several television series and movies.

He took on supporting and guest roles in popular series including "Vincenzo", "Little Women" and "Hospital Playlist 2".

He last acted in "Weak Hero Class 1".

Following news of his passing, South Korean actress Uhm Ji-won posted a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram page.

She said in an Instagram Story:

"Actor Na Chul, thank you for showing us what good acting is... I wanted to see more of your work but... RIP."

Fellow actress Kim Go-eun, who starred in "Little Women", also posted a tribute to Na.

"The best actor Na Chul. The most wonderful person, father, husband, son and friend Na Chul."

Top image from @ggonekim on Instagram.