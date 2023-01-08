Back

MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18

According to her sister, she had passed away on Dec. 26, 2022.

Matthias Ang | January 08, 2023, 11:53 AM

Events

ONE Championship mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18.

In an Instagram post posted on Jan. 8, Angela Lee said that her sister had passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 and that the family was "devastated" by her passing.

Lee wrote:

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same."

She added:

"Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know."

この投稿をInstagramで見る

 

Angela Lee Pucci(@angelaleemma)がシェアした投稿

Her death was publicly announced on Jan. 6 by the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park and Funeral Homes in Kaneohe, Hawaii, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) further reported.

The cause of her death was not made public.

Several figures from the MMA community have since given their condolences to the family.

Retired UFC champion Henry Cejudo wrote, "We pray for your family and loved one. Condolences to the family".

Another ONE championship fighter, Aung La Nsang, wrote, "This can not be real! I am so sorry to hear that @angelaleemma condolences to the Lee family."

Became a ONE Championship competitor in 2020

Also the younger sister of ONE lightweight and welterweight champion Christian Lee, Victoria Lee — like her siblings — grew up training in martial arts, coached by her Singaporean father and Korean mother at the family’s gym, United MMA, in Hawaii.

In 2019, she claimed the 2019 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Junior World Championship, two Pankration Junior World Championships, and a 2019 Hawaii State Wrestling Championship.

She officially became a One Championship competitor in September 2020 and made her debut in February 2021 against Thai fighter Sunisa Srisen.

She defeated Srisen by submission with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

This was followed by her second victory in July 2021, when she won with another submission by armbar against Wang Luping from China in less than four minutes.

Her third victory came in September 2021 when she defeated Brazil's Victoria Souza by first-round TKO.

The SCMP further reported that a public celebration of her life will be held on Jan. 22, prior to her burial.

Top photo courtesy of One Championship

 

 

