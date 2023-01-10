Back

Victoria Lee's family permanently closes MMA gym in Hawaii

The passing of the 18-year-old was first announced on Jan. 6.

Gawain Pek | January 10, 2023, 02:54 PM

Following news of the unexpected passing of mixed martial arts rising star, Victoria Lee, 18, the gym operated by her family in Hawaii -- United MMA Hawaii -- is now closed.

News of the closure was shared on Twitter by a combat sports podcast host, Todd Atkins, the South China Morning Post reported on Jan. 9.

According to Atkins' tweet, a notice was sent out the gym's members informing them that "all memberships will be cancelled and students will no longer be billed".

On the establishment's Instagram page, the biography line now reads "PERMANENTLY CLOSED!!!!".

The gym's closure is also reflected on the Google Maps listing of the business.

Training ground for Lee siblings

Founded in 2013, United MMA Hawaii is located in Waipahu, Hawaii.

It is owned and operated by Lee's family, and offers mixed martial arts and jiu jitsu classes to adults and children.

It is also where Victoria Lee, alongside her elder siblings Christian Lee and Angela Lee, grew up training in mixed martial arts, learning the ropes from their Singaporean father, Ken Lee.

Younger Lee's death

News of Victoria Lee's death was first announced on Jan. 6 by the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park and Funeral Homes in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

This was followed by a Jan. 8 Instagram post made by Angela Lee in memoriam of her late sister.

Top image via United MMA Hawaii/Facebook, @victorialeemma/Instagram

