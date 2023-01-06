Vengaboys to perform at Marquee nightclub on Jan. 28, 2023

Marquee is about to go boom, boom, boom, boom.

Dutch Eurodance music group Vengaboys will be performing at Marquee Singapore on Jan. 28, 2023.

The event will run from Jan. 28, 10pm to Jan. 29, 6am.

According to Marquee's website, the quartet will be "powered by insane outfits, live vocals and spectacular visuals".

Vengaboys is known for their dance hits from the late 1990s and early 2000s including "Shalala Lala", "We Like To Party (The Vengabus)" and "Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!".

Tickets from S$60

Early tickets to the event are now on sale online.

Ladies general admission: S$60

Gentlemen general admission: S$70

Expedited entry: S$150

Prices exclude booking fees and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Ladies general admission: S$70

Gentlemen general admission: S$80

Expedited entry: S$150

Top image from Marquee website and @vengaboys on Instagram.