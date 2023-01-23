Immersive Van Gogh experience with floor-to-ceiling projection coming to S'pore on Mar. 1, 2023

After runs in Europe and the U.S., "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will finally be in Singapore from Mar. 1 to Oct. 1, 2023.

Spanning over 17,000 square feet, the exhibition gathers more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings, alongside large-scale digital projections that span floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall.

Yes, the 360-degree digital experience à la "Emily in Paris".

Besides decorating your Instagram feed, these aim to provide a new way of experiencing art, bringing about an appreciation of Van Gogh's life and his most famous works.

It is the exhibition's first foray into Southeast Asia, debuting at Resorts World Sentosa.

There will also be a Virtual Reality (VR) experience where visitors get to traverse a day in the life of the artist, discovering the inspirations behind his several of Van Gogh's works.

Create or recreate an art piece in the drawing studio, then scan it onsite and watch it transform into a larger-than-life digital representation that you can use as a photo backdrop.

Two more showcases, curated as a tribute to the Japonisme art movement that had a strong influence on Van Gogh’s style, allow visitors to experience a matcha tea ceremony, as well as explore the impact that Japanese woodblocking had on the western art scene.

Further complementing the main show are add-on experiences like:

A thematic cafe with pastries and sweet treats from Janice Wong

Yoga classes

Art jamming sessions

Exclusive merchandise

Tickets are now available at S$24 for adults and from S$15 for children—you can get them here.

Top image via H&B, Exhibition Hub, Fever, and Resorts World Sentosa.