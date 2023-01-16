Zahid says passing of Umno no-contest rules for top 2 positions was constitutional

UMNO general assembly's resolution to not have the party’s top two positions open for contest in its upcoming election is based on the party constitution, UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters at the Word Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur after the four-day annual assembly on Saturday (Jan. 14).

"After the event, together with Dato Hafarizam (UMNO legal advisor), (we decided) that everything was in line with articles and provisions in the party constitution," Zahid said, responding to a reporter's query whether "everything is according to the constitution and there was no hanky-panky in this business".

Zahid added that he did not pressure any delegates into supporting the motion, and he was in fact "surprised" when the motion was proposed.

A no-contest motion for the top two UMNO posts was passed on Jan. 14, ensuring that the position of the party's president and deputy president cannot be contested in the upcoming UMNO elections which must be held by May, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

The resolution was passed by the majority of the 5,000 plus delegates at its annual assembly.

Many delegates stood up in support of the motion when the voting took place, successfully passing the no-contest motion.

No-contest motion scrutinised

The party was initially divided on whether a contest for the two posts should be conducted, with one side claiming it might cause a fraction within the party, and another side arguing it would prove that Zahid and his deputy president, Mohamad Hasan, have the support of the organisation.

Zahid had announced that he would leave the decision on whether the top two party posts should be contested to the delegates.

The no-contest motion was greeted with some scrutiny.

In a TikTok video, former UMNO youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, who openly expressed his interest in contesting for UMNO presidency, implied that the motion will prevent democracy within the party.

"The motion is being discussed but is met with strong disagreement by some critics, some federal territories, and the Johor state who are still courageous to respect the will of the delegation so that democracy can still ensue as per normal within UMNO."

Khairy also alleged that there is a conspiracy by some delegates to "bulldoze" the motion so that it could be approved at the end of the four-day annual assembly at UMNO headquarters.

He claimed that the name tags on the chairs of delegates had been removed to bring in "imported delegates" to ensure the passing of the motion.

However, UMNO information chief Isham Jalil denied Khairy's allegation in a Facebook post.

Isham said that every delegate attending the general assembly knows each other and will know if there are "imported delegates" in their midst.

CNA reported that Zahid denied that any improper acts took place before the motion was passed, highlighting that delegates needed to display their pass before being allowed to enter the main Merdeka hall where the motion was being debated.

Zahid's uncontested position offers stability to M'sian government

Zahid's uncontested position as UMNO president offers some stability to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government, Malay Mail reported.

Zahid is currently serving as Malaysia's deputy prime minister under Anwar's cabinet.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Anwar said that Zahid's unshaken position "hopefully can prolong the lifespan of this shaky coalition government," and that a "different Umno leader could sway the party towards the other side."

Meanwhile, Zahid is currently facing a trial for criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering involving RM31 million (S$9.5 million) of Yayasan Akalbudi's (YAB) funds, New Straits Times reported.

According to The Star, Zahid arrived in court this morning (Jan. 16), but his trial has been rescheduled to Apr. 10-13.

