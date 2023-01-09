Back

TwoSet Violin & Davie504 holding concert at The Star Theatre S'pore on Feb. 17, 2023

Mandy How | January 09, 2023, 11:18 AM

Events

YouTubers TwoSet Violin and Davie504 will be coming together to perform at The Star Theatre on Feb. 17, 2023.

The announcement was made less than two months after TwoSet's sold out performance at Victoria Concert Hall to commemorate having four million subscribers on their channel.

The duo consists of violinists Brett Yang, 30, and Eddy Chen, 29.

Davie504, whose real name is Davide Biale, is a 28-year-old Italian bassist with 12.6 million subscribers.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davie504 (@davie504)

As the "first-ever music battle," the concert revolves around settling a long-running feud between the two channels: violin versus bass.

Yang, Chen, and Biale have been engaged in a series of videos since 2020, with each side believing that they play the superior instrument.

Tickets to both the physical event and a livestream access will go on sale on Jan. 10, 2023, at 10am.

The Star Theatre can seat 5,000—a significantly higher number than Victoria Concert Hall at 673.

Photo via The Star Performing Arts Centre/Google Maps

Top image via Davie504/YouTube

