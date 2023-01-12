S'pore Twitter staff asked to vacate office premises & work from home from Jan. 12, 2023

Elon Musk might have to backpedal on his preference of not allowing Twitter employees to work from home.

As reported by Bloomberg, Twitter staff from Singapore's office were told via email to empty out their desks and vacate the CapitaGreen building by 5pm on Jan. 11.

They were also instructed to continue their duties remotely from Jan. 12, one of the people revealed, asking not to be named.

Singapore Twitter staff have also been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter's internal system, the person added.

However, a spokesperson for CapitaLand, which manages CapitaGreen, told Mothership that "Twitter has been a tenant of CapitaGreen since 2015, and it remains a tenant of CapitaGreen".

Cutting costs

According to Business Insider, Musk is looking to close many of Twitter's international offices.

This is done as a way for Musk to cut costs while he continues to see his fortune shrink.

People familiar with the company said offices slated to be closed include those in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Mexico and Africa.

Offices in Australia, Korea, and most of the offices in Europe and India, have also been closed or are expected to close in the next few weeks.

Platformer reporter Casey Newton first tweeted that the Singapore office was closed due to alleged non-payment of rent:

I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 11, 2023

However, senior BBC writer Peter Hoskins debunked this:

Did a bit of chasing on this. My source says as of yesterday afternoon Twitter's Singapore staff are WFH, but they were not “walked out” by landlords. Building's reception says Twitter's office is still open but we were not able gain access to the floor to confirm this in person. https://t.co/amUoWqRgTV — Peter Hoskins (@PeterHoskinsTV) January 12, 2023

Twitter's San Francisco office was recently sued for alleged non-payment of rent.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter back in October 2022, he has fired thousands of employees, including the CEO.

Top photo via Unsplash and Google Maps