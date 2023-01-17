Back

S'pore's tourism sector 'recovers strongly' in 2022, pre-pandemic levels expected by 2024

The year in review.

Mandy How | January 17, 2023, 11:00 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's international visitor arrivals (IVA) reached 6.3 million in 2022, exceeding Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) forecast of four to six million visitors.

The numbers were revealed at STB's annual Year-in-Review Media Conference on Jan. 17, 2023.

Tourism receipts (TR), which indicate expenditure incurred by visitors, are preliminarily expected to reach S$13.8 - S$14.3 billion, with final figures to be released in the second quarter of 2023.

The spending estimate far surpasses 2021's TR of S$1.9 billion, and reaches 50 - 52 per cent of 2019's TR, before Covid-19 hit.

Barring "unexpected circumstances", tourism activity is projected to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, STB said.

Indonesia as top spender

Visitors in 2022 were led by Indonesia (1.1 million visitors), followed by India (686,000) and Malaysia (591,000).

On the other hand, the top TRs came from Indonesia (S$1.1 billion), India (S$704 million), and Australia (S$633 million).

The figures exclude sightseeing, gaming, and entertainment expenditures due to commercial sensitivities, STB explained.

Visitors are spending more time in Singapore as well, with the average length of stay at 4.81 days.

The number was derived from April - December 2022, when Singapore no longer required quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers.

This is an increase from 2019, which stood at 3.36 days for the same period.

Hotel performance and leisure events

STB noted that MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events picked up pace in 2022, after the easing of border restrictions and safe management measures.

Leisure and sporting events made a comeback as well, with events Tour de France, Singapore Food Festival, ZoukOut, Marina Bay Countdown and of course, Formula 1, which drew a record attendance of 302,000.

Next, Singapore's hotel industry also saw an "encouraging year", with the average occupancy rate from April - December 2022 at 79.1 per cent, compared to 87.3 per cent in 2019.

Average room rates during this period increased by 17 per cent to S$260, while revenue per available room increased by 6.2 per cent to S$206.

Lastly, for the cruise sector, Singapore had more than 230 ship calls in 2022, and a passenger throughput of 1.2 million—about two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Photo by Meriç Dağlı on Unsplash

Police arrest 9 men, aged 22-59, for suspected rioting in Bukit Merah, seize 3 bread knives & knuckle-duster

Arrested after allegedly fighting at a multi-storey car park.

January 17, 2023, 02:50 AM

S’pore to experience 22°C steamboat weather this wet & cool 2023 Chinese New Year

Huat ah.

January 16, 2023, 10:41 PM

Body of man, 59, found at Serangoon void deck 2 days after he passed away

RIP.

January 16, 2023, 09:52 PM

Zahid says passing of Umno no-contest rules for top 2 positions was constitutional

A no-contest motion for the top two UMNO posts was passed, ensuring that the position of the party's president and deputy president cannot be contested.

January 16, 2023, 09:45 PM

I met my childhood hero Donnie Yen for the 1st time & somehow found out what he drinks at Starbucks

He apparently likes oat milk.

January 16, 2023, 09:04 PM

Lawrence Wong: Mentors like PM Lee & ESM Goh have been helpful in preparing for next role

Wong also mentioned how he was still unsure of what he wanted to do when he first joined the public service.

January 16, 2023, 07:45 PM

3 male teens aged 13-17 arrested for alleged car theft in Yishun Ave 3

Too young.

January 16, 2023, 07:19 PM

Diner uses CDC voucher, Chinatown chicken rice hawker allegedly tells him 'don't eat if no money'

Rude.

January 16, 2023, 07:01 PM

Lawrence Wong name-drops Charles & Keith saga as example of unhealthy comparisons on social status

"In life, there is always a temptation to compare with others, and to see who is 'better'."

January 16, 2023, 06:21 PM

Hougang woman, 68, manually notes down timings of neighbour's 4 parrots squawking

Chirp chirp chirp chirp.

January 16, 2023, 05:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.