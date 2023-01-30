Back

Man dies after falling from height at Tiong Bahru Plaza

Videos from people claiming to be at the scene showed the man lying on the ground floor.

Ruth Chai | January 30, 2023, 12:55 PM

Events

Warning: This story contains descriptions of  self-harm that might be distressing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

A man died after falling from a height in Tiong Bahru plaza on Jan. 27.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man looked to be in his 20s or 30s and of Chinese descent.

From videos posted on TikTok and Facebook, police officers can be seen around a pool of blood on what appeared to be the ground floor.

@thatonecb wtf i was at tiong bahru and this happened… #sg #singapore #singaporetrending #sgtiktok #singaporean #singaporenews #sgnews ♬ 芭比q了 - 邓家忠

 

It is unknown which floor he fell from.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) informed Mothership that around 3:00pm, they received a call for assistance at 302 Tiong Bahru Road.

A Tiong Bahru Plaza spokesperson also confirmed the incidents saying that a member of public alerted the ambulance after the man was found lying unconscious at Level 1 of the mall.

The security team then cordoned off the area and provided assistance in crowd control.

SCDF conveyed a person to Singapore General Hospital (SGH). It is unknown if he was declared deceased en route to hospital.

Mothership has reached out to SGH and the police for comment.

Eyewitness accounts

Eyewitnesses said that they heard a loud sound akin to a car accident, and saw a man lying on the floor, breathing faintly.

Talking to Shin Min, an eyewitness recalled that the mall was quite empty when the incident happened, and those in a vicinity were shocked and stunned when the incident happened.

"He didn't bleed at first, but then started regurgitating blood. No one dared to move him," the eyewitness told Shin Min.

A cashier, surnamed Huang, working at a store nearby, who witnessed the incident, told Shin Min that a lady who worked nearby then approached the man with a first aid kit.

"People were telling her to refrain from touching the man before the paramedics and police arrived. When the paramedics arrived, they immediately started chest compressions on him and conveyed him to the hospital. We resumed business after 5pm," Huang said.

Top photo via Facebook and Tiktok

Screengrab of S'pore Grab driver raking in S$6,020 earnings in 1 week sparks online discussion

The driver was supposedly not offering premium ride services.

January 30, 2023, 04:56 PM

New requirement for F&B outlets to have notices stating permitted alcohol sale hours from Mar. 1, 2023

Those who breach the new regulation could be fined up to S$10,000.

January 30, 2023, 04:28 PM

Song Joong Ki & British girlfriend are married

Congrats!

January 30, 2023, 02:41 PM

M'sian PM Anwar meets with PM Lee in first official visit to S'pore since general election

Anwar is accompanied by four ministers and two state leaders.

January 30, 2023, 02:16 PM

NSFs enjoy special Lunar New Year lunch with baked duck leg, steamed fish & oranges

One of the more special meals they might get in their two years.

January 30, 2023, 01:05 PM

S'pore women's Tchoukball rank at world No. 1 for the first time in history

They found out a month later from a Facebook post.

January 30, 2023, 12:49 PM

Nasi lemak restaurant The Coconut Club opening Siglap outlet on Jan. 30

East side, best side.

January 30, 2023, 11:17 AM

Woman, 28, fights with domestic worker over alleged child assault, S'pore police called in

The employer accused the domestic worker of slapping her first.

January 29, 2023, 09:04 PM

S'pore strongly condemns 'abhorrent attack' near Jerusalem synagogue: MFA

MFA also mourned the lost of innocent Palestinian lives following a raid on a refugee camp by Israeli forces.

January 29, 2023, 08:34 PM

M'sian PM Anwar makes official visit to S'pore on Jan. 30, will meet with PM Lee & President Halimah

An orchid hybrid will also be named after Anwar and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

January 29, 2023, 05:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.