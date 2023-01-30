Man dies after falling from height at Tiong Bahru Plaza

Warning: This story contains descriptions of self-harm that might be distressing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

A man died after falling from a height in Tiong Bahru plaza on Jan. 27.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man looked to be in his 20s or 30s and of Chinese descent.

From videos posted on TikTok and Facebook, police officers can be seen around a pool of blood on what appeared to be the ground floor.

It is unknown which floor he fell from.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) informed Mothership that around 3:00pm, they received a call for assistance at 302 Tiong Bahru Road.

A Tiong Bahru Plaza spokesperson also confirmed the incidents saying that a member of public alerted the ambulance after the man was found lying unconscious at Level 1 of the mall.

The security team then cordoned off the area and provided assistance in crowd control.

SCDF conveyed a person to Singapore General Hospital (SGH). It is unknown if he was declared deceased en route to hospital.

Mothership has reached out to SGH and the police for comment.

Eyewitness accounts

Eyewitnesses said that they heard a loud sound akin to a car accident, and saw a man lying on the floor, breathing faintly.

Talking to Shin Min, an eyewitness recalled that the mall was quite empty when the incident happened, and those in a vicinity were shocked and stunned when the incident happened.

"He didn't bleed at first, but then started regurgitating blood. No one dared to move him," the eyewitness told Shin Min.

A cashier, surnamed Huang, working at a store nearby, who witnessed the incident, told Shin Min that a lady who worked nearby then approached the man with a first aid kit.

"People were telling her to refrain from touching the man before the paramedics and police arrived. When the paramedics arrived, they immediately started chest compressions on him and conveyed him to the hospital. We resumed business after 5pm," Huang said.

Top photo via Facebook and Tiktok