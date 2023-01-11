Back

'It pains my heart so so so much': Celebrities pay tribute to late S'porean actor Timothy Nga

RIP.

Fasiha Nazren | Lee Wei Lin | January 11, 2023, 10:49 AM

Local actor Timothy Nga passed away on Jan. 9, 2023. He was 49.

News of his passing comes as a piece of shocking and saddening news to many.

This includes his celebrity peers, many of whom have conveyed their condolences and paid tribute to the late actor in a series of social media posts.

Joanna Dong

Tay Ping Hui

Tan Kheng Hua

Zheng Ge Ping

Amy Cheng

Melody Chen

Fauzie Laily

Sora Ma

Joakim Gomez

Charlie Goh

Yeo Yann Yann

Hossan Leong

Bridget Fernandez

Anthony Chen

Sue Tan

Rosalyn Lee

More about Timothy Nga

Nga acted in several local productions including "Fighting Spiders", "First Class" and "Zero Hero".

His latest television role was in Mediacorp Channel 5's "The Land Is Mine".

He was also active in the theatre scene, acting in plays like "Caught", "Dark Room" and "Do Not Disturb - Late Checkout, Please".

Top photos from timothynga.com

