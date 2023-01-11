'It pains my heart so so so much': Celebrities pay tribute to late S'porean actor Timothy Nga

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Local actor Timothy Nga passed away on Jan. 9, 2023. He was 49.
News of his passing comes as a piece of shocking and saddening news to many.
This includes his celebrity peers, many of whom have conveyed their condolences and paid tribute to the late actor in a series of social media posts.
More about Timothy Nga
Nga acted in several local productions including "Fighting Spiders", "First Class" and "Zero Hero".
His latest television role was in Mediacorp Channel 5's "The Land Is Mine".
He was also active in the theatre scene, acting in plays like "Caught", "Dark Room" and "Do Not Disturb - Late Checkout, Please".
