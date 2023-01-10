S'pore actor Timothy Nga dies aged 49

Award-winning actor and director Timothy Nga passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

He was 49 years old.

Nga's passing was announced in a tribute post on his sister's Instagram page.

He had been in a few local TV shows, including "Fighting Spiders" and "First Class".

He was also one of the ambassadors for the first Pink Dot event in 2009.

Apart from acting, his LinkedIn profile states that he also does content delivery coaching.

