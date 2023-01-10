Back

S'pore actor Timothy Nga dies aged 49

Rest in peace.

Fasiha Nazren | Syahindah Ishak | January 10, 2023, 05:24 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Award-winning actor and director Timothy Nga passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

He was 49 years old.

Nga's passing was announced in a tribute post on his sister's Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @rina_nga

He had been in a few local TV shows, including "Fighting Spiders" and "First Class".

He was also one of the ambassadors for the first Pink Dot event in 2009.

Apart from acting, his LinkedIn profile states that he also does content delivery coaching.

Top image from Artiste Entertainment website and @rina_nga on Instagram.

Donnie Yen having meet & greet in VivoCity on Jan. 12, 2023

Don't say bojio.

January 10, 2023, 09:15 PM

Khairy Jamaluddin proposes unified, centrist, long-term vision of M’sia, invites M’sian minister to discuss over coffee

Khairy also twice backed Anwar Ibrahim's unity government in his remarks.

January 10, 2023, 07:19 PM

Quan Yifong muses about difficulties of being a 'modern mum' after taking photos of daughter by the beach

A mother's love.

January 10, 2023, 07:09 PM

These 8 Chinese restaurants are offering up to 20% off for reunion dinners & CNY snacks

The catch? You’ll have to use a Citi Credit Card to pay before the offer expires.

January 10, 2023, 06:44 PM

Private housing land transactions not being used to value HDB BTO flat sites: Desmond Lee

Lee also addressed Leong's proposal on valuing land sold to HDB at its historical cost.

January 10, 2023, 06:43 PM

Tesla offers S$13,200 off electric vehicles in S'pore inventory

Only for Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

January 10, 2023, 06:38 PM

S’porean parents, young & old, share 6 tips that make home cleaning easier

From low-tech tools to high-tech equipment.

January 10, 2023, 05:59 PM

Queue-jumping bots not allowed in driving schools, learners using them may have their account suspended: Shanmugam

He also mentioned that the traffic police are working with driving schools to implement anti-bot measures.

January 10, 2023, 05:57 PM

Henderson NSF death: Funeral tent obstructed service road & impeded firefighters, contractor summoned

The tent was erected on a service road.

January 10, 2023, 05:41 PM

100 vehicles stuck 3 hours in Chinatown multi-storey car park on Saturday night after gantry failed

Felt like going to JB, one driver said.

January 10, 2023, 05:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.