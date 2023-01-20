This S’porean wants to reduce stress & be less uptight in 2023

I just came back from a trip to Japan.

After not leaving the country since 2019, the 10-day break proved a much needed respite I didn’t know I needed.

However, when I came back, things started to pile on – it was hitting the “resume” button to my daily life, but I didn’t know just how much I had taken on previously.

What I thought was an easy resumption to my regular affairs proved more challenging than I thought.

Why so stressed out

I identify as one of those with the unfortunate combination of “easily stressed” and “easily affected by small things”.

This often results in many, many sleepless nights, flipping through the metaphorical script of my life, wishing that the dialogue and stage directions had been written just a bit differently.

At work, my complaints of stress have not unnecessarily gone unheard, per se, but have been met with unorthodox responses, such as, “If you don’t have a to-do list, you don’t have to do it.”

Wise words.

I’ve been inexplicably drawn to slice-of-life plots lately. I suppose that’s my inner craving for a stress-free youth manifesting.

And I’m not the only one – research conducted by SGAG on 350 respondents aged 18-35 years old indicated that Gen Zs are more stressed for personal reasons, contrary to Millennials who are more stressed for monetary reasons.

Gen Zs also haven’t quite yet mastered the art of time management.

I’m speaking from experience.

Most importantly, 57 per cent of respondents want the pace of things to slow down, just like me.

Live like a panda

The sedentary lifestyle of pandas looks appealing to the overtly anxious me.

Appearing chill and carefree, pandas eat when they want to, sleep when they want to, and are just generally a cute, cuddly and unbothered bunch.

In the context of bustling Singapore, living like a panda isn’t entirely possible, but it is a goal I did put in my list of new year resolutions.

Here are some of the steps I will be taking to live like a panda:

Relak lah

I’ve often been told to chill. 2023 is the year when I’ll finally be taking this lesson to heart.

Such was the case months ago, when I started my internship. I desperately wanted to show my enthusiasm and do everything right, and as I lacked a degree or diploma, I felt like I had to overcompensate.

I took every criticism to heart and tried to do better, but as I was still adjusting to the workplace, I felt overwhelmed with all the changes.

There was also a nagging feeling that I wasn’t doing enough, but I was already so overwhelmed that I did not have the time or energy on my hands to do more.

While anxiety and adjustment might be hard to overcome, it’s important to take things one day at a time.

After all, youth is too short to waste on worrying, especially if you are Gen Z.

Do stuff that makes you happy

Amidst the constant rush, it’s important to do things that make you happy.

As I grow older, these things tend to be simpler, quieter, but no less meaningful.

Taking hot showers, getting coffee, going out with friends, watching my favorite movies and shows.

Buying S$7 milk tea during lunch break, and not feeling guilty about it.

The Japanese concept of ‘ikigai’ is something I’ll be taking with me to 2023, defined as “the reason for being”.

There is a common conception that only milestones are worth celebrating, but there is indeed more value in celebrating the simple joys of everyday life.

So as we run the rat-race in 2023, it is important to strike a good work-life balance.

Change in mentality

I’ve resolved to worry less in general, as in the fine words of Newt Scamander, “worrying means you suffer twice.”

A chart I saw provided me with a helpful guide on how to compartmentalise things.

Using this mentality, I am ultimately aiming to worry less about, well, everything, so I won’t feel so tired and overwhelmed all the time.

However, certain problems, no matter how trivial they may seem, are problems that we inadvertently have to encounter on a daily basis.

An example of such a problem may sound all too familiar.

What do you want to eat?

Believe it or not, this is a real issue many people face.

On top of that, many experience a whole multitude of food-related problems on a daily basis, such as food being too expensive, or grocery shopping being too much of a chore.

These problems, although insignificant sounding, are ultimately things that most of us have to think about. This may cause unnecessary stress to some.

Take eating for example – a process that is supposed to be pleasurable, but can be burdened by thoughts such as what to eat, how much can I spend etc.

On top of that, having unfinished tasks on hand inhibits me from doing what’s important or what I want to do, and prevents me from accomplishing the ‘live like a panda’ agenda.

Cover photo by Ruth Chai