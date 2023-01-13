Back

S'porean actor Terence Cao investigated after appearing in videos promoting illegal gambling site

The three clips have since been taken down from YouTube.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 13, 2023, 03:38 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean actor Terence Cao, 55, is being investigated by the police after appearing in videos that promote a gambling website.

According to Singapore-based Chinese-language media Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao), there were three clips that featured Cao.

The three clips have since been taken down from YouTube even though the website is still accessible at the time of writing, Zaobao reported.

What was the video clip about?

According to a reader that tipped Zaobao off, in one of the videos, Cao acted in two roles.

In the clip that lasted for 1 minute and 40 seconds, a character was comforting another character, a grass cutter, who had lost S$500 to gambling.

The person then took out his phone and showed the grass cutter that he had won S$50 from a website.

At this point, the gambling website came up, implying that he could consider using this website to win money.

Cao's response

The Chinese media also reported that Cao previously told them that the video's intent was to urge people not to gamble.

Back then, he said this was the first time he worked with this production company and he did not have good understanding of what the website promoted in the video.

Cao was approached to provide a response, but he did not reply to Zaobao's text message or pick up their phone call.

The Singapore police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Under the Gambling Control Act, unlicensed gambling activities are prohibited.

Offences can carry a maximum fine of S$20,000.

Related stories

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Terence Cao's Instagram

Police chase after men allegedly selling 'Big Penis' health products in Geylang

A total of 466 individuals rounded up.

January 13, 2023, 03:31 PM

Son’s birthday surprise for dad, 60: Get S’pore Harley Davidson motorcycle group to allow pop to ride in convoy

His dad is obsessed with Harley Davidsons.

January 13, 2023, 03:22 PM

S'pore police to lock down some areas in Chinatown if too crowded

Beware of molesters and pickpockets.

January 13, 2023, 02:41 PM

Eligible households in S'pore can apply for S$30 public transport voucher

If each person in your household is not earning more than S$1,600, go apply for it.

January 13, 2023, 02:40 PM

S'porean man & woman arrested, 3,498 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Hillview

The total duty and GST evaded amounted to S$392,230.

January 13, 2023, 02:35 PM

S'pore orchid hybrid presented to Japan PM Kishida Fumio blooming in Hiroshima

A tropical flower blooms in the heart of winter.

January 13, 2023, 02:06 PM

Man, 34, dies after car collides with lamp post & trees in Bedok Reservoir estate

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 13, 2023, 01:54 PM

England to ban single-use plastic cutlery & plates

It is uncertain when it will be implemented.

January 13, 2023, 12:04 PM

H&M M'sia files police report over concerns of hidden cameras in fitting rooms

Footage from the hidden cameras was allegedly being sold online.

January 13, 2023, 12:03 PM

China halts reporting of daily Covid numbers amid greater scrutiny on data: Bloomberg

Major concern over China's reopening amid Covid surge.

January 13, 2023, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.