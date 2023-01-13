S'porean actor Terence Cao investigated after appearing in videos promoting illegal gambling site

Singaporean actor Terence Cao, 55, is being investigated by the police after appearing in videos that promote a gambling website.

According to Singapore-based Chinese-language media Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao), there were three clips that featured Cao.

The three clips have since been taken down from YouTube even though the website is still accessible at the time of writing, Zaobao reported.

What was the video clip about?

According to a reader that tipped Zaobao off, in one of the videos, Cao acted in two roles.

In the clip that lasted for 1 minute and 40 seconds, a character was comforting another character, a grass cutter, who had lost S$500 to gambling.

The person then took out his phone and showed the grass cutter that he had won S$50 from a website.

At this point, the gambling website came up, implying that he could consider using this website to win money.

Cao's response

The Chinese media also reported that Cao previously told them that the video's intent was to urge people not to gamble.

Back then, he said this was the first time he worked with this production company and he did not have good understanding of what the website promoted in the video.

Cao was approached to provide a response, but he did not reply to Zaobao's text message or pick up their phone call.

The Singapore police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Under the Gambling Control Act, unlicensed gambling activities are prohibited.

Offences can carry a maximum fine of S$20,000.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Terence Cao's Instagram