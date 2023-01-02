[Found] Police appeal for whereabouts of 73-year-old man, last seen at Ang Mo Kio

[Editor's note on Jan. 3, 1:28pm: The elderly man has been found.]

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Teo Jan Kang.

Teo, 73, was last seen at Block 555 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, and was wearing a light blue shirt and grey pants.

June, who is Teo's relative, told Mothership that the 73-year-old suffers from dementia.

The family believes that he has less than S$10 with him, and does not have his phone with him.

Anyone with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force