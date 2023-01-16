Back

3 male teens aged 13-17 arrested for alleged car theft in Yishun Ave 3

Ruth Chai | January 16, 2023, 07:19 PM

Three youths aged 13 to 17 were arrested for allegedly stealing a car and damaging it in Yishun, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to an abandoned car in the car park of Block 773 Yishun Avenue 3 at around 7:15am on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Photos submitted to Shin Min Daily News showed damage to the right side of the car, and large strips of paint could be seen peeled off from the left side.

The police mentioned that three male teenagers aged 13 to 17 were arrested for the alleged theft of the vehicle.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

According to Shin Min, the car was apparently for ride-sharing.

It is believed that the teenagers tried to drive the car out of the car park, but damaged it in the process.

They then allegedly abandoned the car in the middle of the car park.

Eyewitnesses interviewed by Shin Min said they saw multiple police cars and initially assumed it was a freak accident or drug-related crime.

