Teenage boys climb into dryer at Whampoa Drive laundromat & break glass panel, police investigating

Two teenage boys were caught climbing inside a dryer in a laundromat at Block 74 Whampoa Drive on Jan. 23, 2023.

MAMA Laundry posted a CCTV footage of the incident on its Facebook page, stating that it happened at 8:23pm that day.

Tried to trap his friend inside

In the video, two teenage boys, one dressed in a green t-shirt and another in a black tee are seen talking to each other in front of a dryer.

The boy dressed in black then climbs inside the dryer.

His friend pretends to enter the dryer too but quickly retreats and attempts to close the dryer door, intending to trap the other boy inside.

The boy inside the dryer kicks the door multiple times and eventually breaks the glass panel.

He subsequently attempts to fix the door, although he's unsuccessful.

Police report was lodged, investigations ongoing

"This is a very dangerous act," MAMA Laundry said in its Facebook post.

It added that a police report was lodged against the two teenage boys and one of their "female friend" who was apparently seated at a nearby bench and was taking a video of the boys.

MAMA Laundry said: "We do not condone abuse/misuse of our washer or dryer and will not hesitate to make police report against anyone who does that to our machines."

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top images via MAMA Laundry on Facebook.