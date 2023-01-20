Back

Serangoon coffee shop does techno-music & loud singing for CNY event, police investigating

It was apparently a Chinese New Year event.

Alfie Kwa | January 20, 2023, 01:01 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Lunar New Year event at a coffee shop in Serangoon, which is in close proximity to residential units, generated a lot of noise throughout the night.

This led to a resident calling the police for assistance.

Chinese New Year event

Shin Min Daily News reported that on Jan. 16, there was an unusually large event at a coffee shop located at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive.

In the week leading up to Chinese New Year, the area was decorated with bright lights and red lanterns.

However, residents were also greeted with loud noises emanating from the event.

One resident, with the last name Guan, told Shin Min that the noise from the coffee shop was much louder that night.

She said she believed that it was in conjunction with a Chinese New Year event, and said there were even two women on a podium invited to host and sing until 10:30pm.

The coffee shop and the area surrounding it appeared packed with people, as seen in a video by Shin Min.

Guan said even with her doors and windows closed, she could still hear the noise.

Since her daughter had school the next day, she decided to call the police.

Techno-music blasting

Another resident told Shin Min that there was music blasting that night, which caused the walls and floors of his home to shake.

The coffee shop had three speakers playing music at one go.

He said it was so loud he could hear it when he was on the way home.

Another resident added that noise-cancelling headphones failed to do the trick.

The loud noise, which was blasting on a Monday night, forced a resident with an eight-month-old to stay out past 9pm, another resident shared with Shin Min.

The police arrived at about 8pm and the music was lowered at 9pm, one of the residents said.

Police statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they received a call for assistance at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive on Jan. 16 at about 7:50pm.

Two men, aged 27 and 50, are currently assisting with investigations for providing public entertainment without a valid license.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Images by Pan Fengyuan via Shin Min Daily News

S'poreans can begin using M'sia's electronic gates when entering Johor Bahru: M'sian Home Affairs Minister

Faster customs clearance.

January 20, 2023, 03:19 PM

Husband of S'porean woman killed in car crash in Hokkaido attends wake: 'Only thing I could hear was my wife screaming in the car'

Condolences to the family.

January 20, 2023, 02:51 PM

Lawrence Wong meets Brunei Sultan on 'first overseas work trip of 2023', reaffirms special relationship

The bilateral relationship predates the independence of both Singapore and Brunei.

January 20, 2023, 01:49 PM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern a 'steadfast friend' to S'pore & an inspiration to many: PM Lee

PM Lee thanked Ardern for her strong partnership, support and good humour.

January 20, 2023, 01:11 PM

NEA warns of possible dengue outbreak in 2023, cases in early Jan. nearly double from same period in 2022

Gotta B.L.O.C.K the mozzies.

January 20, 2023, 01:02 PM

People in S'pore apparently stealing baby formula, 2 FairPrice stores erect plastic barriers on shelves

No money for milk powder is a real phenomenon.

January 20, 2023, 12:47 PM

Son surprises mum on SIA London-S'pore flight with upgrade from Business Class to Suites cabin

Awwwwwwww.

January 20, 2023, 11:16 AM

Festive deco in Yio Chu Kang private housing estate started in 2021 to chase Covid blues away

The decorations were originally limited to a single street but have since spread due to growing interest.

January 20, 2023, 11:14 AM

Budget Direct Insurance says S'pore drivers are paying too much for car insurance

Say no to overpriced car insurance.

January 20, 2023, 10:54 AM

29 passengers left stranded after India-S'pore Scoot flight rescheduled 4 hours earlier without their knowledge

An airport official said one travel agent failed to inform clients of change in timing.

January 20, 2023, 10:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.