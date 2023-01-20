Serangoon coffee shop does techno-music & loud singing for CNY event, police investigating

A Lunar New Year event at a coffee shop in Serangoon, which is in close proximity to residential units, generated a lot of noise throughout the night.

This led to a resident calling the police for assistance.

Chinese New Year event

Shin Min Daily News reported that on Jan. 16, there was an unusually large event at a coffee shop located at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive.

In the week leading up to Chinese New Year, the area was decorated with bright lights and red lanterns.

However, residents were also greeted with loud noises emanating from the event.

One resident, with the last name Guan, told Shin Min that the noise from the coffee shop was much louder that night.

She said she believed that it was in conjunction with a Chinese New Year event, and said there were even two women on a podium invited to host and sing until 10:30pm.

The coffee shop and the area surrounding it appeared packed with people, as seen in a video by Shin Min.

Guan said even with her doors and windows closed, she could still hear the noise.

Since her daughter had school the next day, she decided to call the police.

Techno-music blasting

Another resident told Shin Min that there was music blasting that night, which caused the walls and floors of his home to shake.

The coffee shop had three speakers playing music at one go.

He said it was so loud he could hear it when he was on the way home.

Another resident added that noise-cancelling headphones failed to do the trick.

The loud noise, which was blasting on a Monday night, forced a resident with an eight-month-old to stay out past 9pm, another resident shared with Shin Min.

The police arrived at about 8pm and the music was lowered at 9pm, one of the residents said.

Police statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they received a call for assistance at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive on Jan. 16 at about 7:50pm.

Two men, aged 27 and 50, are currently assisting with investigations for providing public entertainment without a valid license.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Images by Pan Fengyuan via Shin Min Daily News