List of supermarkets in S'pore that will be open 24 hours on CNY Eve & Day 1

If you need to do last minute shopping, here are all the supermarkets that will be operating for 24 hours on the eve of Chinese New Year and the first day.

These include 34 FairPrice outlets, six Cold Storage outlets, and 49 Giant outlets.

Sheng Siong will not have any 24-hour outlets on these two days.

We sort the locations of these supermarkets according to regions around Singapore for your easy reference here:

FairPrice

North

Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 - Blk 453 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 #01-1801 S(560453)

Yishun Ring Road - Blk 414 Yishun Ring Rd, #01-1853 S(760414)

North East

Hougang Blk 682 - Blk 682 Hougang Ave 4, #01-310 S(530682)

Jalan Kayu - Blk 447A Jalan Kayu, #01-01/02 S(791447)

Punggol Drive Blk 612 - Blk 612 Punggol Drive, #01-06 S(820612)

Sengkang East Avenue - Blk 279 Sengkang East Avenue, #01-06 S(540279)

Serangoon North Ave 1 - Blk 152B Serangoon North Ave 1, #01-384 S(552152)

Serangoon Central - Blk 253 Serangoon Central Drive, #01-241 S(550253)

POIZ - 51 Upper Serangoon Road, #01-30 to 32, 41 to 49, The POIZ Centre S(347697)

North West

Bukit Batok East - Blk 280 Bukit Batok East Ave 3, #01-315 S(650280)

Bukit Batok West - Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8, #01-256/258 S(650166)

Jurong East 345 - Blk 345 Jurong East St 31, #01-29 S(600345)

Jurong West St 41 - Blk 498 Jurong West St 41, #01-434/436/438 S(640498)

Central

Bishan North Blk 279 - Blk 279 Bishan Street 24, #01-62/64 S(570279)

Lorong Limau - Blk 80 Lorong Limau, #01-191 S(320080)

Orchard Grand Court - 131 Killiney Rd #01-01/02/03, Orchard Grand Court S(239571)

Tanjong Pagar Plaza - Blk 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #01-01 S(082001)

Toa Payoh Lorong 4 - Blk 192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4, #01-670/672 S(310192)

Upper Boon Keng - Blk 5 Upper Boon Keng Road, #01-05 S(380005)

South

Gim Moh Link - Blk 29A, Ghim Moh Link, #01-01 S(271029)

Telok Blangah - Blk 78A Telok Blangah St32, #01-01/02 S(101078)

East

Bedok North Blk 89 - Blk 89 Bedok Nth St 4, #01-77/79 S(460089)

Chai Chee - Blk 29B Chai Chee Avenue, #01-62 S(462029)

Geylang Lorong 38 - 612/620 Geylang Lorong 38 S(389551)

Jalan Tiga - Blk 41 Jalan Tiga, #01-05 S(390041)

Lengkong Tiga - Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga, #01-233/235 S(410110)

New Upper Changi - Blk 57 New Upper Changi Rd, #01-1334/1336/1338 S(461057)

Siglap New Market - 934 East Coast Road, Siglap New Market S(459125)

Tampines Blk 107 - Blk 107 Tampines St 11, #01-353/355/357/359 S(521107)

Tampines Blk 138 - Blk 138 Tampines St 11, #01-136 S(521138)

Tampines Blk 475 - Blk 475 Tampines St 44, #01-145 S(520475)

West

Clementi Blk 352 - Blk 352 Clementi Ave 2, #01-141/143 S(120352)

Teban Garden - Blk 37 Teban Garden Rd, #01-304/305/306 S(600037)

Jurong West 502 - 502 Jurong West Avenue 1 #01-821 S(640502)

All FairPrice 155 FairPrice stores will resume usual operating hours on second day of CNY, Jan. 23.

Cold Storage

North East

Serangoon NEX - 23 Serangoon Central, #B2-44/45, NEX S(556083)

Central

Holland Village - 211 Holland Avenue, #01-02/04/05, Holland Shopping Centre S( 278967)

Jelita - 293 Holland Road, #01-01, Jelita Shopping Centre S(278628)

East

Siglap V - 2 First Street, #01-05/06/12/13/14/15/16, Siglap V S(458278)

West

The Rail Mall - 464-486 Upper Bukit Timah Road, The Rail Mall S(678077)

Cluny Court - 501 Bukit Timah Road, #01-02, Cluny Court S(259760)

You can find the opening hours for all Cold Storage outlets during this CNY holiday here.

Giant

North

Admiralty 468 - Blk 468B Admiralty Drive #01-29 S(752468)

Admiralty MRT Station - Blk 70 Woodlands Ave 7 #01-05 S(738344)

Ang Mo Kio 161 (AMK 2) - Blk 161 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 #01-504 S(560161)

Ang Mo Kio 316B - Blk 316B Ang Mo Kio St 31 #01-11 S(563316)

Ang Mo Kio 525 - Blk 525 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 #01-2401/2403/2405 S(560525)

Khatib MRT Station - 201 Yishun Ave 2 #01-03 S(769092)

Sembawang 406A - Blk 406A Sembawang Drive #01-02 S(751406)

Vista Point - Blk 548 Woodlands Drive 44 #01-37 S(730548)

Woodlands Mart - Blk 768 Woodlands Ave 6 #01-34 S(730768)

Woodlands North Plaza - Blk 883 Woodlands St 82 #01-498 S(730883)

Yishun 293 - Blk 293 Yishun St 22 #01-261 S(760293)

Yishun 418 - Blk 418 Yishun Ave 11 #01-433 S(760418)

North East

Buangkok Crescent - Blk 982 Buangkok Crescent #01-01 S(530982)

Compassvale Bow - Blk 266 Compassvale Bow #01-02 S(540266)

Hougang 683 - 683 Hougang Ave 8 #01-903-905-907 S(530683)

Hougang Green Shopping Mall - 21 Hougang Street 51 #01-52 S(538719)

Serangoon Central 266 - Blk 266 Serangoon Central Drive #01-255 S(550266)

Edgefield Plains 671 - Blk 671 Edgefield Plains #02-01 S(820671)

Northshore Plaza I - 407 Northshore Drive #01-08 to #01-18 S(820407)

Punggol Central 622D - Blk 622D Punggol Central #01-06 S(824622)

Central

Bishan 512 - Blk 512 Bishan St 13 #01-524 S(570512)

Kim Keat 260 - Blk 260 Kim Keat Ave #01-01 S(310260)

Toa Payoh 181 - Blk 181 Toa Payoh Lorong 4 #91-602/610 S(310181)

South

Jalan Membina 26 - Blk 26 Jalan Membina #01-07/08/09 S(161026)

Redhill Close 86 - Blk 86 Redhill Close #01-610 S(150086)

Telok Blangah 8 - Blk 8 Telok Blangah Crescent #01-171 S(090008)

East

Bedok Market Place - 348 Bedok Road #01-01 Bedok Market Place S(469560)

Bedok North 509 - Blk 509 Bedok North St 3 #01-121 S(460509)

Bedok Reservoir 631 - Blk 631 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-954 S(470631)

Joo Chiat - 291 Joo Chiat Road #01-01 S(427543)

Kampong Ubi 306 - Blk 306 Ubi Avenue 1 #01-185 S(400306)

Loyang Point - Blk 259 Pasir Ris Street 21 #01-27 Loyang Point S(510259)

Marine Terrace 56 - Blk 56 Marine Terrace #01-259/261 S(4400560

Pasir Ris 440 - Blk 440 Pasir Ris Drive 4 #01-01 S(510440)

Pasir Ris 776 - Blk 776 Pasir Ris St 71 #01-412 S(510776)

Simei MRT - 30 Simei Street 3 #01-01 Simei MRT Station

Tampines 829 - Blk 829 Tampines St 81 #01-284/286/288 S(520829)

Tampines Mart - 9 Tampines St 32 #01-30 S(529286)

Tampines WRS - 21 Tampines North Drive 2 #03-01

West

Ghim Moh 21 - Blk 21 Ghim Moh Road #01-177 S(270021)

Bangkit 256 - Blk 256 Bangkit Road #01-69 S(670256)

Beauty World Centre - 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road #B1-01 S(588177)

Bukit Batok 284 - Blk 284 Bukit Batok East Ave 3 #01-251 S(650284)

Bukit Batok 376 - Blk 376 Bukit Batok St 31 #01-116 S(650376)

Choa Chu Kang 475 - Blk 475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3 #01-01/10 S(680475)

Fajar - Blk 445 Fajar Road #01-536 S(670445)

Greenridge Shopping Centre - Blk 524A Jelapang Road #03-13 to 18 S(671524)

Jurong West 492 - Blk 492 Jurong West St 41 #01-24/26/28 S(640492)

Pioneer Mall - Blk 638 Jurong West St 61 #03-01 S(640638)

You can find the opening hours for all Giant outlets during this CNY holiday here.

