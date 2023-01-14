SPCA S'pore catches on camera person abandoning cat in cage at its main gate

Busy with spring cleaning recently?

In a Facebook post on Jan. 13, titled "Please don't spring-clean me away", the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) shared that there has been a spike in pet abandonment cases in Singapore during this festive period.

"We are perturbed. Abandonment cases increase during spring cleaning periods when animals are discarded like unwanted furniture," the non-profit wrote.

Spike in pet abandonment during spring cleaning periods

There was at least a 20 per cent increase in requests from owners who wish to hand their animals over to the shelter, SPCA shared.

SPCA also highlighted a case where a cat was left at its main gate by a person.

A staff member found the cat, shaking in fear in the cage, at around 3am on Jan. 12.

SPCA was able to identify the car plate number of the person involved via CCTV footage and said it will be taking necessary enforcement actions.

Pet owners, please be responsible

SPCA urged pet owners to be responsible and rehome their pets properly if they are unable to take care of them.

Owners who wish to seek advice on rehoming can visit https://spca.org.sg/services/rehoming/.

SPCA also reminded anyone who wishes to bring home an animal to consider carefully and to do their research before undertaking this huge commitment.

All images via SPCA