Back

SDP's Paul Tambyah asks Chan Chun Sing if preschools should be nationalised

Chan said that Singapore did not want to provide a monolithic preschool model.

Tan Min-Wei | January 05, 2023, 07:21 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Jan. 5, Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing delivered the opening speech for the Institute of Policy Studies' flagship Singapore Perspectives 2023 conference, entitled "Work".

After delivering his speech, Chan sat for a question and answer session and took a question from Paul Tambyah, Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman and infectious diseases consultant from National University Hospital (NUH).

Diverse means for diverse needs

Tambyah asked if Chan would consider nationalising pre-schools, and thus level the playing field for young children regardless of background.

Chan said the real heart of the matter was not nationalisation, the bulk of preschool education was already directly or indirectly supported by the government.

Chan spelled out some of the different kindergarten options such as MoE Kindergartens, PAP Community Foundation, NTUC, and three other anchor operators.

He also said that in the early years of a child's education, there should not be a "one size fits all model".

Instead, the focus should be on offering a diversity of educational models for students with diverse needs, Chan explained.

Mass customisation

Chan referred back to his experience in the Ministries of Education and of Social and Family Development, saying that it had made him acutely aware of the diversity of learning profiles and student needs.

Saying that it came back to the idea of "mass customisation", a concept he introduced in his main speech.

By this Chan meant a situation where early childhood education was not just easily available, which was mass access, but also for students to have their unique needs meet, and their unique abilities bolstered.

Young children had a diverse range of learning needs, and Singapore needed a diversity of models to cater to that.

Chan said that if Tambyah was suggesting moving to a monolithic model, Singapore would not be going forward in that way.

Instead, Chan said that the real issue was not nationalisation of preschools, but ensuring a seamless "handshake" between preschool and primary schools.

It was important to ensure that what was taught in preschool would be built upon in primary school, which would provide a better outcome overall.

Related story

Top image via Jacky Ho, for the Institute of Policy Studies, NUS & NUSS/YouTube

Death of S'porean worker, 31, at Rifle Range Road caused by partially-inserted forklift forks: Investigations

Chow was about to start a new job and get married in 2023.

January 06, 2023, 04:12 PM

Bangladeshi worker sent home 2 weeks after arriving in S'pore due to tuberculosis, public raises money to cover costs

He had taken on loans to come and work in Singapore.

January 06, 2023, 04:04 PM

15 more Sheng Siong supermarkets to have 24-hour operations until Jan. 20 for CNY

Starting dates vary.

January 06, 2023, 03:15 PM

Xing Fu Tang S'pore to shut last outlet at Northpoint City, offering 1-for-1 closing promotion

The end of an era.

January 06, 2023, 02:52 PM

Sheng Siong set to open 5th supermarket outlet in Kunming, China

Sheng Siong opened its first store in China in 2017.

January 06, 2023, 02:46 PM

Over 200 million Twitter users' email addresses leaked by hackers: Reports

Elon cannot catch a break.

January 06, 2023, 01:48 PM

Bedok family can't use S$300 CDC vouchers after previous HDB flat owner redeemed all

Previous flat owner didn't report a change of address for more than 10 years.

January 06, 2023, 12:55 PM

139 FairPrice outlets will remain open for the first day of CNY 2023

Dong dong qiang intensifies.

January 06, 2023, 11:48 AM

Man, 65, who allegedly set Marsiling minimart owner on fire, charged with murder after victim dies

The previous charge was attempted murder.

January 06, 2023, 11:44 AM

'No generation gap': Mdada 'surprised' at Pornsak speaking out on 'concerns' after leaving company

Hmmmmmmmmm.

January 06, 2023, 10:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.