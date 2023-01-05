Back

SMRT train & some bus service timings extended for CNY eve

For those whose reunion dinners end super late.

Hannah Martens | January 05, 2023, 05:56 PM

In anticipation of late-night travellers, perhaps headed home from reunion dinners with family, SMRT announced an extension on trains and some bus services on the eve of Chinese New Year.

The eve of Chinese New Year falls on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

SMRT announced on Jan. 5 that trains on the North-South Line, Circle Line, East-West Line and Thomson-East Coast Line will be extended for commuters travelling late.

There will be no extensions for Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

Here is the breakdown of all the train services and the timings of the last train:

In addition, some bus services will also be extended:

Top photo from SMRT's Facebook

