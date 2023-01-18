Back

S'pore welcomes ratification of 3 treaties, including S'pore-Indo extradition treaty

Indonesian Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin was also in Singapore for an official visit.

Tan Min-Wei | January 18, 2023, 05:55 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Jan. 17, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed the recent ratification of three agreements with Indonesia.

Triple treaties

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that Singapore welcomed Indonesia's Ratification of the Treaty for the Extradition of Fugitives (ET), and the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA).

Both these treaties were signed by PM Lee and President Joko Widodo during the January 2022 Singapore-Indonesia leaders' meeting, along with the Flight Information Region (FIR) Agreement.

The ET and DCA were ratified in December 2022, while the FIR agreement was ratified earlier in September 2022.

While all the treaties have now been ratified by both countries, PM Lee said that the FIR agreement would need approvals from the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

After that a date for simultaneous entry into force for all three agreements will be mutually agreed.

Both PM Lee and MFA said the agreements were major steps in the two countries' bilateral relationship.

The ET will cover 31 types of crimes, and apply to crimes committed up to 18 years ago.

Meanwhile, the DCA will continue to ensure that the Singapore Armed Forces conduct military training and exercises in training areas in Indonesia, as well as maintain close defense ties.

Meanwhile, the FIR agreement realigns the boundary of the Jakarta FIR and Singapore FIR, but also includes a 25 year agreement to delegate provision of air navigation services in some parts of the Jakarta FIR to Singapore.

Vice-presidential visit

The acknowledgements of the ratification of the three treaties came while Indonesian Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin was in Singapore for an official visit.

Amin made a courtesy call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob on Jan. 16, where he expressed his appreciation for the completion of the three agreements.

He was quoted by Antara News as saying that the agreements further improved the cooperation between the two countries.

Related Stories

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook

Toyota Vios hits Porsche Panamera & turns turtle at Ubi Ave 3, heavier car wins

1,095kg vs 1,760kg.

January 18, 2023, 07:57 PM

London police officer rapes 24 women over 17 years, becomes one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders

A catalyst for 1,000 investigations of sexual and domestic abuse involving 800 London police officers.

January 18, 2023, 07:06 PM

Unidentified substances found at Catholic Centre at Waterloo St & Bible House at Armenian St, police & SCDF alerted

The incidents occurred a day apart.

January 18, 2023, 06:18 PM

Bodies of mother-daughter pair killed in Hokkaido car accident back in S'pore

The woman's husband will return to Singapore tonight.

January 18, 2023, 06:00 PM

Abu Dhabi oil boss named as president of COP28 climate summit, triggers mixed reactions

He will lead the first comprehensive assessment of Paris Agreement goals.

January 18, 2023, 05:40 PM

Construction of Cross Island Line Phase 1 started, expected completion by 2030: LTA

Comprising 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

January 18, 2023, 05:15 PM

Man, 52, allegedly attacked 4 people with 2 chairs outside Tampines massage parlour, charged with rash act causing hurt

Two people were sent to the hospital after the attack.

January 18, 2023, 04:48 PM

Monitor lizard eats fish twice its size at S'pore Botanic Gardens

Nat geo material.

January 18, 2023, 04:15 PM

Josephine Teo at Davos 2023: Cybersecurity like a team sport, everyone should work together

Teo believes that it is important to be resilient, know the cyberspace well and cooperate with one another.

January 18, 2023, 04:07 PM

BBC apologises after sex noises interrupt live coverage of Liverpool vs Wolves match

Awkward.

January 18, 2023, 02:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.