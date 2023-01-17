Back

STB hopes to see 30 to 60% of pre-pandemic Chinese visitor arrivals by end-2023

Singapore is among the top 10 destinations that the Chinese would like to visit the most.

Fasiha Nazren | January 17, 2023, 05:10 PM

With China's gradual reopening and increasing global flight connectivity, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is expecting the tourism sector to continue its growth momentum in 2023.

In December 2022, it was announced that Chinese citizens would be allowed to travel out of the country, a big move from the country's zero-Covid policy.

A Jan. 17 press release from STB said international visitor arrivals are expected to reach around 12 to 14 million visitors, which will bring in approximately S$18 to 21 billion in tourism receipts.

That's about two-thirds to three-quarters of the levels in 2019, according to STB.

In response to media queries, STB's Assistant Chief Executive (International Group) Juliana Kua said that Singapore is in a "very strong position" to welcome Chinese tourists back as Singapore is among the top 10 destinations that the Chinese would like to visit the most.

Singapore has seen strong demands from the Chinese market across the different travel segments including MICE (meeting, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions) and leisure travel.

"We are in a very good place to continue to have Chinese arrivals come back strongly now that they have made announcements about relaxing their travel measures."

Kua said that visitor arrivals from China pre-pandemic numbered 3.6 million a year.

Up to 60 per cent of pre-pandemic arrivals

STB's Chief Executive Officer Keith Tan said that the board is hoping to get between 30 to 60 per cent of visitor arrivals from China compared to pre-pandemic times.

However, Kua said that there are factors that will influence how strongly the tourism from Chinese travellers will recover, the first being air capacity.

STB mentioned that there are about 38 weekly flights from Singapore to China as of January 2023. That is less than 10 per cent of the number of flights during pre-Covid times.

Another factor STB is monitoring closely is the "signals" from the Chinese authorities.

The Chinese authorities have signalled that outbound travel will recover in a "calibrated and careful manner".

"I think we are still awaiting further announcements and signals as to what that actually will mean in terms of bringing back of outbound Chinese travel," Kua said.

Presently, there is no change to Singapore's Covid-19 border control regulations for incoming travellers and work pass holders from China.

China currently restricts outbound travel to those with valid reasons to travel out of the country, including education and business.

Top image from Unsplash.

