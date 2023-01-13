Police chase after men allegedly selling 'Big Penis' health products in Geylang

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are investigating a total of 309 men and 157 women, aged between 15 and 80, for various offences.

466 investigated and 152 arrested

SPF stated in their news release that they rounded up these 466 individuals after conducting a series of island-wide enforcement operations from Dec. 28, 2022 to Jan. 10, 2023.

There were over 80 operations clamping down on crime, vice and illegal activities, and drug-related offences during the festive period and more than 640 officers were deployed, running checks on over 1,500 people, resulting in 152 individuals arrested.

Investigations against the 466 individuals are ongoing.

Illegal activities in Geylang

Officers from Bedok Police Division, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and the Health Sciences Authority came together in a joint enforcement operation targeting illegal activities in Geylang on Jan. 10, 2023.

Cash amounting to over S$48,000 and gambling paraphernalia such as makeshift gambling tables and gambling chips were seized during the operation.

Three men and four women, aged between 34 and 73, are being investigated for their involvement in offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Additionally, unregistered health products consisting of various sexual enhancement medicines with an estimated value of S$3,317 were seized.

Two men, aged between 31 and 41, are also being investigated by HSA under the Health Products Act 2007.

Illegal gambling in Woodlands

Woodlands Police Division officers seized cash amounting to over S$1,200, as well as five handphones containing evidence of gambling and betting paraphernalia in an enforcement operation against illegal gambling in Woodlands on Jan. 4, 2023.

A woman, 41, and five men, aged between 58 and 74, are being investigated for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Island-wide secret society suppression operations

Criminal Investigation Department officers checked 107 individuals during secret society suppression operations at Sentosa, Clarke Quay, Orchard Road and several public entertainment and nightlife establishments across Singapore on Dec. 31, 2022.

They seized a push dagger, knuckle duster and knife as case exhibits.

Two men, both 24, were each arrested for the offence of carrying a scheduled weapon in public and for the offence of carrying an offensive weapon in public.

Additionally, six men, aged between 20 and 33, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

Police stepping up enforcement posture

Acting Director of Operations Department, Assistant Commissioner Gregory Tan said: "Police have been stepping up our enforcement posture over the past two months."

"As we resume normalcy in our daily activities with the easing of Covid-19 safe management measures, the police will continue our efforts to combat crime and take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law."

"Members of the public are reminded not to be complacent regarding crime prevention measures, and report those engaging in criminal activities to the police."

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Fore