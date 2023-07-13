Mall security guard in the Philippines fired for throwing puppy off bridge

A security guard at a mall in the Philippines threw a puppy off a footbridge, killing it as the animal succumbed to its injuries.

The Philippine Daily Insider reported that the security guard, Jojo Malecdem, was fired, and the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is "taking steps in filing a case" of animal cruelty against the security guard.

Snatched the puppy from the children

According to a Facebook post shared by Janine Santos on Jul. 11, 2023, the guard was working at the footbridge at SM North Edsa, a large shopping mall in Quezon City.

Santos shared that a group of children were playing with the puppy on the footbridge, and the security guard was trying to stop the children from playing there.

The puppy was named Browny, the Philippine Daily Insider said.

However, when the children would not stop playing there, the guard seized the puppy and threw it off the bridge to the horror of onlookers.

"A man confronted the guard, and the guard told him, 'I don't care'. All of us who saw what happened were in near tears," Santos wrote.

Browny was rushed to a nearby veterinary clinic, but it, unfortunately, succumbed to its injuries, reported the Philippine Daily Insider.

Security guard fired

SM North Esda released a statement on its Facebook page on Jul. 12 expressing its "extreme sadness" as they "sympathise with the group of youngsters".

The statement read: "The security guard has been dismissed and is no longer allowed to service any of our malls nationwide."

"As a pet-friendly establishment, we strongly condemn any acts that endanger or harm the lives of animals."

The mall also called for "an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter".

The security agency that employed Malecdem, RJC Corporate Security Services Inc., posted a statement on Jul. 11, 2023, on Facebook.

"We sincerely regret the incident that happened at a mall in Quezon City today involving a group of children and their pet. We are thoroughly investigating this incident together with public authorities and other parties involved."

The Quezon City government also announced on Jul. 12 that it would be conducting "a full investigation" into the puppy's death, said the Philippines Daily Insider.

PAWS filed a case against the security guard

PAWS announced on Facebook that it is "committed to file a case and hold the person responsible for this horrific cruelty".

"PAWS condemns in the strongest possible terms this act of cruelty. We are demanding an immediate investigation of this incident and we have gotten in touch with witnesses so that we can file a case," the organisation wrote.

Top photos via Janine Santos & PAWS