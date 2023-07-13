Back

Mall security guard in the Philippines fired for throwing puppy off bridge

:(

Hannah Martens | July 13, 2023, 05:16 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A security guard at a mall in the Philippines threw a puppy off a footbridge, killing it as the animal succumbed to its injuries.

The Philippine Daily Insider reported that the security guard, Jojo Malecdem, was fired, and the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is "taking steps in filing a case" of animal cruelty against the security guard.

Snatched the puppy from the children

According to a Facebook post shared by Janine Santos on Jul. 11, 2023, the guard was working at the footbridge at SM North Edsa, a large shopping mall in Quezon City.

Santos shared that a group of children were playing with the puppy on the footbridge, and the security guard was trying to stop the children from playing there.

The puppy was named Browny, the Philippine Daily Insider said.

However, when the children would not stop playing there, the guard seized the puppy and threw it off the bridge to the horror of onlookers.

"A man confronted the guard, and the guard told him, 'I don't care'. All of us who saw what happened were in near tears," Santos wrote.

Browny was rushed to a nearby veterinary clinic, but it, unfortunately, succumbed to its injuries, reported the Philippine Daily Insider.

Security guard fired

SM North Esda released a statement on its Facebook page on Jul. 12 expressing its "extreme sadness" as they "sympathise with the group of youngsters".

The statement read: "The security guard has been dismissed and is no longer allowed to service any of our malls nationwide."

"As a pet-friendly establishment, we strongly condemn any acts that endanger or harm the lives of animals."

The mall also called for "an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter".

The security agency that employed Malecdem, RJC Corporate Security Services Inc., posted a statement on Jul. 11, 2023, on Facebook.

"We sincerely regret the incident that happened at a mall in Quezon City today involving a group of children and their pet. We are thoroughly investigating this incident together with public authorities and other parties involved."

The Quezon City government also announced on Jul. 12 that it would be conducting "a full investigation" into the puppy's death, said the Philippines Daily Insider.

PAWS filed a case against the security guard

PAWS announced on Facebook that it is "committed to file a case and hold the person responsible for this horrific cruelty".

"PAWS condemns in the strongest possible terms this act of cruelty. We are demanding an immediate investigation of this incident and we have gotten in touch with witnesses so that we can file a case," the organisation wrote.

Top photos via Janine Santos & PAWS

Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying youth S$51,700 for explicit photos

His wife released a statement to confirm that he is the presenter at the centre of the scandal.

July 13, 2023, 05:09 PM

37 years ago, Lee Kuan Yew's Cabinet minister was investigated by CPIB for alleged bribery

He took his life before the case went to trial.

July 13, 2023, 02:55 PM

US State Secretary Antony Blinken to meet top China diplomat Wang Yi at Asean meeting

It will be their second meeting this year.

July 13, 2023, 02:38 PM

Primary school teacher, 34, charged with offences including sexual assault against girls aged 14 & 15 at HDB staircases

MOE said in a statement that the teacher has been suspended since July 2023.

July 13, 2023, 01:22 PM

Renewed interest in 'The Teenage Textbook' after author Adrian Tan's passing

The book has been fully borrowed out at NLB libraries, with 47 reservations.

July 13, 2023, 01:22 PM

NATO removes proposal to establish Tokyo office from final joint communique

Opposed by France.

July 13, 2023, 12:47 PM

S'porean man arrested in Bangkok after being accused of stealing 100,000 baht, laptop from German

He claimed the German guest's belongings as his.

July 13, 2023, 11:55 AM

NKS Indian Muslim Food in Clementi suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until July 25, 2023.

July 13, 2023, 11:30 AM

S$1 to RM3.50: S'pore dollar hits new high against M'sia ringgit

Higher.

July 13, 2023, 11:11 AM

Thai Foreign Minister says he has met with detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

The Sunday meeting would be the first time an Asean leader has met the ousted Myanmar leader since the coup.

July 13, 2023, 10:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.