S Iswaran, who is assisting with a CPIB investigation, to remain in S'pore during leave of absence: PMO

Minister for Transport S Iswaran will not be leaving Singapore during his leave of absence.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Jul. 13, 2023 that Iswaran is to remain in Singapore while the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigations are ongoing.

During this time, Iswaran will also have "no access to any official resources and government buildings", the statement added in response to media queries.

Instructed to take leave of absence

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong said on Jul. 12, that he has instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until CPIB's investigations are completed.

CPIB revealed earlier on Jul. 12 that Iswaran is assisting in its investigations into a case that the agency uncovered.

The agency said it could not provide further details as investigations are ongoing.

Investigations started on Jul. 11, after PM Lee gave CPIB his concurrence on Jul. 6 to launch a formal investigation.

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport during his absence.

Deputy PM Lawrence Wong said on the evening of Jul. 12 that the other West Coast Group Representation Constituency Members of Parliament will cover Iswaran's duties.

"We will be upfront and transparent, and we will not sweep anything under the carpet, even if they are potentially embarrassing or damaging to the to the government," Wong added.

