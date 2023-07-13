NTUC to roll out mentorship programme & mental wellness training to help youths with careers

The transition from school to the workforce is a giant leap that can be uncertain.

Youths graduating from school may face challenges and concerns about starting their careers.

Based on the findings gathered by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Youth Taskforce from various youths from institutes of higher learning (IHLs), young workers are concerned about their career progression, financial literacy and mental well-being.

To address these concerns, the NTUC Youth Taskforce has launched initiatives that will prepare youths for the workforce.

Work-related concerns youths face

Of 2,294 youths surveyed, 23.3 per cent shared that salary was a key factor they consider before joining a company.

The median expected starting salary of the 351 Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students surveyed is between S$2,500 and S$2,999.

A total of 914 polytechnic graduates shared in the survey that their median expected salary is between S$3,500 to S$3,999.

The median expected starting salary of the 762 university students and graduates surveyed are between S$4,000 to S$4,499.

Working environment and work arrangements are also among the top considerations before joining a company.

Across various surveys and focus group discussions, mentorship also came up as a top resource youths need to start their careers as it would help their career progression.

Some 10.5 per cent of the youths surveyed ranked mentorship as one of the most valuable resources as mentors would help them to gain clarity and confidence in their career choices.

Other resources that youths felt were useful were job preparation sessions with working professionals and extra funding support for training and upskilling.

In terms of mental health, most youths perceived mental well-being support in the workplace as important, but few have seen improvements in how mental health issues are tackled.

Financial literacy matters greatly to youths, and 32 per cent of those surveyed shared that they wish to be more financially literate and gain greater knowledge on investment.

Key initiatives to support youths transiting from school to work

"MentorSHIP"

To give youths greater access to career mentorship, NTUC Youth Taskforce aims to roll out a mentoring hub for youths called "MentorSHIP".

This hub will provide a platform for mentors and mentees to build a professional relationship and help youths gain clarity and confidence in their career choices.

Short-term work trials through the NTUC Career Starter Lab pilot

In May 2023, NTUC launched the NTUC Career Starter Lab pilot, based on an enhanced career trial model to support youths who recently completed their National Service or recent graduates from IHLs.

Since the announcement, more than 100 host companies with more than 160 roles and over 900 vacancies have registered their interest.

Eligible jobseekers can start applying for these vacancies through the Career Start Lab portal from Sep. 1, 2023.

More training for mental well-being peer supporters in the workplace

As youths have expressed the importance of mental well-being in the workplace, Young NTUC aims to expand its network of certified peer supporters.

These peer supporters can help to foster a psychologically safe environment for colleagues in need and encourage a culture that destigmatises mental health issues at work.

NTUC plans to train 2,500 peer supporters by 2025 so youths can have better access to peer-to-peer mental well-being support.

NTUC Starter membership

NTUC will launch the digital NTUC Starter membership on Jul. 14, 2023, targeted at youths between 18 and 25 years old.

This membership aims to provide an integrated and holistic product designed with features to address the youths' needs and give them a head start in the workforce.

Speaking to the media, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng shared that the NTUC Youth Taskforce findings gave them a "useful outlook to partner youths coming into the workplace".

He said: "We are humbled by the many learnings from more than 10,500 youths who have shared with us their aspirations, concerns and challenges."

Top photo via Unsplash