Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying youth S$51,700 for explicit photos

Huw Edwards has been named as the male BBC presenter who is accused of paying a youth more than €35,000 (S$51,700) for sexually explicit images.

The 61-year-old Welshman is also accused of other inappropriate behaviour.

The allegations were first reported by British tabloid newspaper The Sun on Jul. 7, 2023.

It has since become a full-blown scandal that dominated headlines in the British media, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describing the allegations as "very serious and concerning".

Three more youths have also since come forward with allegations against the presenter, who was suspended by BBC.

Here's the full timeline of events:

Statement from Huw Edwards' wife

Initial reports did not reveal the identity of the BBC presenter, although he was described as a "household name" who was paid a six-figure salary.

But five days after the scandal first broke, Edwards was revealed to be the BBC presenter in question.

It was his wife Vicky Flind who came forward with the revelation.

Flind said in a statement that her family has had "five extremely difficult days".

She added that the allegations have "greatly worsened matters" for Edwards, who has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

According to Flind, once Edwards gets better, he will respond to the stories that have been published in relation to the scandal.

She also said he is "deeply sorry" that many of his colleagues had been affected by the media speculations.

Here is her full statement, as reported by BBC:

"In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children. Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

No evidence of criminal offence

Flind's statement came shortly after two police forces said they were not pursuing any action against Edwards as there was no evidence of criminal offence.

According to Sky News, South Wales Police said it first received information in April 2023, before the complainant spoke to The Sun.

However, no criminality was identified.

With the recent reports, the police force carried out further investigations.

"At this time, there is no evidence that any criminal offences have been committed. There are no ongoing enquiries being carried out by South Wales Police," it said.

The Metropolitan Police also issued a statement to say that detectives from its specialist crime command have concluded their assessment.

There was no indication that a criminal offence was committed, the Met found.

The detectives spoke to "a number of parties" including the BBC and the alleged complainant.

"There is no further police action. As such, the Met has advised the BBC it can continue with its internal investigation," said the Met.

It added that the detectives are aware of the media reports of "further allegations against the same individual".

However, the Met did not receive any specific details of information about those allegations.

The BBC said it will continue its "fact finding investigations" into the allegations.

"We will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved," a BBC spokesperson said.

Who is Huw Edwards?

Edwards has worked for BBC since the mid-1980s.

He presents BBC News at Ten, the flagship evening news programme of the BBC.

Edwards has led BBC's coverage of major news events in the UK.

He announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and subsequently helmed BBC's coverage of her funeral.

Edwards also helped to host BBC's coverage of King Charles' coronation in May 2023.

Top image via BBC/YouTube.