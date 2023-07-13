Back

US boat jumping deaths can't be 'directly linked' to TikTok: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Challenges keep proliferating online.

Julia Yee | July 13, 2023, 06:22 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Recent reports about death by boat jumping in Alabama linked the accidents to a TikTok trend.

The supposed challenge involved leaping off a boat moving at a high speed.

However, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division has since debunked the incidents' association with the social media platform.

No direct links to TikTok

ALEA issued a statement clarifying that there is a lack of evidence linking the fatal boat jumps to TikTok.

"On Monday, Jul. 3, a news story was shared regarding 'first responders warning against a deadly boating TikTok trend after recent drownings' in Alabama. However, please be advised the information released to the news outlet was incorrect. The ALEA's Marine Patrol Division does not have any record(s) of boating or marine-related fatalities in Alabama that can be directly linked to TikTok or a trend on TikTok. One individual was fatality injured after jumping from a moving vessel in 2020 and a similar marine-related fatality occurred in 2021, however, both fatalities cannot be linked to TikTok.”

This statement was posted on ALEA's Twitter on Jul. 11.

"Blown out of proportion"

Jim Dennis, captain with the Childersburg Rescue Squad, had previously commented on the issue in an interview with WBMA.

"Last six months, we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable. They were doing a TikTok challenge," he said.

After the problem of boat jumping gained traction on media platforms, even becoming a topic of discussion on the Today Show, Dennis later remarked that the matter "got blown way out of proportion".

“If there’s data supporting that [boat jumping deaths in Alabama], I don’t have that," he said.

Regardless of whether or not the deaths did actually result from a TikTok trend, Dennis said boat jumping was "nothing new", reported Alabama Local News.

“As far as TikTok, there’s not a challenge on there that’s any good," the rescue squad captain opined.

Related Story

Top images via @dayyachtcharters and @nataliejillfit on TikTok

S'porean couple work as digital nomads around the world while waiting for BTO flat

Work-From-Overseas.

July 13, 2023, 06:04 PM

NTUC to roll out mentorship programme & mental wellness training to help youths with careers

Young workers are concerned about their career progression, financial literacy and mental well-being.

July 13, 2023, 06:00 PM

Man, 71, loses 3 teeth after fighting with another family in Tampines 1 lift

The other family said that the old man allegedly overturned their stroller, injuring the baby in the process.

July 13, 2023, 05:58 PM

Mall security guard in the Philippines fired for throwing puppy off bridge

:(

July 13, 2023, 05:16 PM

Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying youth S$51,700 for explicit photos

His wife released a statement to confirm that he is the presenter at the centre of the scandal.

July 13, 2023, 05:09 PM

37 years ago, Lee Kuan Yew's Cabinet minister was investigated by CPIB for alleged bribery

He took his life before the case went to trial.

July 13, 2023, 02:55 PM

US State Secretary Antony Blinken to meet top China diplomat Wang Yi at Asean meeting

It will be their second meeting this year.

July 13, 2023, 02:38 PM

Primary school teacher, 34, charged with offences including sexual assault against girls aged 14 & 15 at HDB staircases

MOE said in a statement that the teacher has been suspended since July 2023.

July 13, 2023, 01:22 PM

Renewed interest in 'The Teenage Textbook' after author Adrian Tan's passing

The book has been fully borrowed out at NLB libraries, with 47 reservations.

July 13, 2023, 01:22 PM

NATO removes proposal to establish Tokyo office from final joint communique

Opposed by France.

July 13, 2023, 12:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.