4 in US die after jumping off speeding boats for 'TikTok challenge'

A deadly TikTok trend has been gaining traction over in the U.S.

Over the past six months, in the state of Alabama alone, four people have died attempting to jump on the bandwagon by jumping off a boat.

The challenge

Referred to as "#boatjumping", the challenge involves leaping or flipping off the back of a speeding boat.

Jim Dennis, a captain with the Childersburg Rescue Squad, told WBMA that boat jumping has been a thing for the last two years, but supposedly became especially popular from the start of 2023.

“Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable. They were doing a TikTok challenge. It’s where you get in a boat going at a high rate of speed, you jump off the side of the boat, don’t dive, you’re jumping off feet first and you just kinda lean into the water."

Consequences

When a boat is travelling at a high speed on still water, landing on the water is akin to falling on concrete. Dennis called it "instant death".

Even if it's not fatal, jumping from a moving boat without protecting your neck and head could also result in permanent paralysis.

The victims aren't limited to reckless youths, either.

The first person died in February 2023 after plunging into the Coosa River while his wife and their children watched from the boat.

His wife was filming the act.

“Unfortunately, she recorded his death,” Dennis said.

“I think people, if they’re being filmed on camera, I think they’re more likely to do something stupid because they want to show off in front of their friends for social media,” Dennis told ABC 7.

Rescuers are urging people not to participate in the dangerous trend.

“Do not do it. It’s not worth your life," Dennis said.

