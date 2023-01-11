Back

S'pore passport 2nd strongest in the world in 2023, for 2nd year running

More travel for 2023?

Lean Jinghui | January 11, 2023, 10:57 AM

For the second year in a row, Singaporeans have the second most powerful passport in the world.

This is according to the latest global index report published by Henley & Partners on Jan. 10, 2023.

The Henley Passport Index ranks the world’s passports according to the number of destinations holders can travel to without a visa, and it uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). It is updated on a quarterly basis.

192 destinations visa-free, tied with South Korea

Singapore's passport is tied in second place with South Korea, according to the latest ranking.

With the Singapore passport, residents can travel to 192 destinations in the world without a visa.

It is the only passport from Southeast Asia in the top 10.

Japan tops the chart

Meanwhile, Japan retains its spot as the country with the strongest passport for the fifth year running, with residents having access to 193 destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.

Germany and Spain are joint third, with visa-free access to 190 destinations worldwide.

According to the index, Afghanistan has the least powerful passport in the world, with access to just 27 destinations worldwide.

The Malaysian passport is ranked 14th, dropping one spot from its 13th position in 2022.

