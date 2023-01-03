S'pore crash out of AFF Cup after losing 4-1 to M'sia

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore was knocked out of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup after losing 4-1 to Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on Tuesday (Jan. 3) night.
The Lions came into the Group Stage match needing only a draw to secure their ticket to the semi-finals, but were unable to get the desired result.
First half
Malaysia took the lead in the first half after 35 minutes, with a header from Darren Lok.
There were two minutes of added time, but Singapore could not find an equaliser.
The score remained 1-0 to Malaysia at half time.
Second half
In the 50th minute, Malaysia's Stuart Wilkin fired a long-range shot past the Singapore defence and into the back of the net, doubling his side's lead.
Just four minutes later, Wilkin netted his second goal and Malaysia's third.
All hope appeared to have been lost for the Lions as the game reached the last 10 minutes.
But in the 85th minute, Singaporean winger Faris Ramli pulled one back for his side with a goal.
However, three minutes after that, Malaysia's Sergio Aguero found the back of the net, securing the victory for his country.
Malaysia won the game with a scoreline of 4-1 and will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face defending champions Thailand.
Meanwhile, Singapore is out of the tournament.
Top images via FAS/Twitter.
