S'pore's MRT map will look like this when Cross Island Line phases 1 & 2 completed

Singapore is set to be littered with MRT stations and tracks once the Cross Island Line phases one and two are completed.

The Cross Island Line began construction on Jan. 18, 2023, near Bright Hill Station.

The first phase of the new Cross Island Line is 29km with 12 stations.

The line runs from Bright Hill to Aviation Park, which will help save a significant amount of travelling time for commuters.

Currently, the journey from Bright Hill to Pasir Ris East takes about 80 minutes.

But with the new Cross Island Line, the travelling time will be reduced to just 30 minutes, according to the Land Transport Authority.

This will save at least 50 minutes of travel time.

Eighth MRT line

The Cross Island Line will be Singapore's eighth MRT line.

S Iswaran, the Minister for Transport, spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony near Bright Hill Station on Jan. 18.

He said this new line will strengthen the connectivity between the eastern, western, and north-eastern parts of Singapore.

"The Cross Island Line also strengthens resilience at the system," said Iswaran.

Isawaran added that a projected ridership of 600,000 is expected when the first phase of the Cross Island Line opens in 2030.

Deepest MRT Station

During the first phase of the Cross Island Line, tunnels will extend almost 50m underground, which is equivalent to the height of a 16-storey HDB block.

This will be twice as deep as the usual underground rail line.

The Pasir Ris Cross Island station will hold the new record for the deepest station in Singapore -- 47m underground.

Phase two of the Cross Island Line will be approximately 15km and compromises six underground stations, said LTA.

The stations include Turf City, King Albert Park, Maju, Clementi, West Coast and Jurong Lake District.

Constructions for phase two are expected to commence in 2023, with the stations opening by 2032.

Related Story

Top photo from LTA