S'poreans can begin using M'sia's electronic gates when entering Johor Bahru: M'sian Home Affairs Minister

Faster customs clearance.

Gawain Pek | January 20, 2023, 03:19 PM

Beginning today (Jan. 20), Singaporeans will be able to use the electronic gate facilities to clear the customs checks when travelling from the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

The announcement was made by Malaysia's Minister for Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail during his visit to the Sultan Iskandar Building — which receives travellers from Woodlands checkpoint — on Friday morning at around 5am, according to Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao).

Conditions to be met before e-gates usage

According to Malay Mail, the minister shared that the e-gates will benefit up to 50,000 Singaporeans and help ease congestion at the checkpoints.

Currently, only Malaysian passport holders can use the e-gates.

The minister pointed out that Singaporeans who wish to utilise the e-gates for customs clearance will need to meet several conditions, Malay Mail reported.

Singaporean visitors will need to hold an electronic biometric passport with a validity of at least three months.

A copy of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card will also have to be submitted online at least three days prior to arrival.

First-time users of the e-gates will also need to verify their biometric data at the immigration counter.

The minister also revealed that more e-gates will be added to the existing 20 which are available at Sultan Iskandar Building.

"I am confident that these additional 20 e-gate gantries will definitely relieve congestion," the home minister was quoted saying by Malay Mail during his visit.

He added that the Causeway route receives more than 200,000 visitors at peak periods.

Usage of the e-gates will also be extended to visitors passport holders from Brunei, the UK, New Zealand, Australia and Japan, the minister told the press.

