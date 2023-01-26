6 S'porean motorcyclists caught in Johor flood receive help from M'sian Armed Forces

A convoy of motorcyclists from Singapore found themselves stuck in flood waters while riding through Mersing, Johor.

A video of the incident was posted online on Wednesday (Jan. 25) and went viral, garnering around 70,000 views as of the time this article was written.

According to the video, the motorcyclists were spotted in Jalan Nitar.

They were caught by strong currents from the flood waters.

At least four motorcyclists with high-powered Singapore-registered bikes were seen in the video.

Two of them had their bikes fully submerged in the waters.

The woman recording the video can be heard saying in Malay: "Oh God! Oh God! Help them!"

At least three men wearing military uniforms were seen helping the motorcyclists who were stuck.

They were heading to Pahang

As reported by Bernama, Mersing police officer Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said that the affected group consisted of six Singaporeans with high-powered motorcycles.

They were heading towards Kuantan, Pahang, and tried to brave the flood but were caught short by the strong currents.

A few members of the Malaysian Armed Force were patrolling the area when they saw the motorcyclists and provided assistance.

No police reports were lodged over the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Floods hit Malaysia

Flash floods have hit a number of states in Malaysia the past few days.

In Johor, over 5,000 people from seven districts have been affected by the floods as of Thursday (Jan. 26) morning.

According to The Star, Johor police deployed 60 per cent of its force to help with flood rescue operations.

Top images via Community Roda Johor - CRJ on Facebook.