Back

6 S'porean motorcyclists caught in Johor flood receive help from M'sian Armed Forces

No injuries were reported.

Syahindah Ishak | January 26, 2023, 03:31 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A convoy of motorcyclists from Singapore found themselves stuck in flood waters while riding through Mersing, Johor.

A video of the incident was posted online on Wednesday (Jan. 25) and went viral, garnering around 70,000 views as of the time this article was written.

According to the video, the motorcyclists were spotted in Jalan Nitar.

They were caught by strong currents from the flood waters.

At least four motorcyclists with high-powered Singapore-registered bikes were seen in the video.

Two of them had their bikes fully submerged in the waters.

The woman recording the video can be heard saying in Malay: "Oh God! Oh God! Help them!"

At least three men wearing military uniforms were seen helping the motorcyclists who were stuck.

They were heading to Pahang

As reported by Bernama, Mersing police officer Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said that the affected group consisted of six Singaporeans with high-powered motorcycles.

They were heading towards Kuantan, Pahang, and tried to brave the flood but were caught short by the strong currents.

A few members of the Malaysian Armed Force were patrolling the area when they saw the motorcyclists and provided assistance.

No police reports were lodged over the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Floods hit Malaysia

Flash floods have hit a number of states in Malaysia the past few days.

In Johor, over 5,000 people from seven districts have been affected by the floods as of Thursday (Jan. 26) morning.

According to The StarJohor police deployed 60 per cent of its force to help with flood rescue operations.

Top images via Community Roda Johor - CRJ on Facebook.

Man & daughter, 2, have near-death experience after falling into hole in middle of flooded Sungei Buloh bridge

NParks and SCDF have since reached out to the man.

January 26, 2023, 03:08 PM

Netflix could charge for password sharing in Q1 2023

$$$

January 26, 2023, 03:02 PM

CNY pole dancing: Tuas South Dormitory operator says pole dancing an internationally recognised competitive sport

Pole-dancing is not easy indeed.

January 26, 2023, 02:56 PM

13 cafés & restaurants in S'pore that offer an alfresco dining experience with nice ambience

While the weather is still cool.

January 26, 2023, 02:55 PM

Noel Gifts' customers left frustrated after CNY hampers delivery delayed & hotline unanswered

Noel Gifts said that it was facing a lack of delivery personnel and manpower to provide "prompt" responses.

January 26, 2023, 01:33 PM

Meta to lift suspension on Donald Trump's Facebook & Instagram accounts

Trump was previously banned due to his content on the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol building in U.S.

January 26, 2023, 12:16 PM

PAP MPs to raise questions on SPH Media Trust & Keppel O&M for February Parliament sitting

Parliament will commence on Feb. 6, 2023.

January 26, 2023, 12:09 PM

‘Lunar New Year’ or ‘Chinese New Year’? K-pop stars get criticised for using either

Not so easy to post a greeting.

January 26, 2023, 10:51 AM

Cyclist traces 24.4km CNY route featuring smiling rabbit hopping over CTE

While you were feasting...

January 26, 2023, 10:05 AM

'Fujiwara Tofu Shop' opening in Geylang in Feb. 2023, 'Initial D' fans stoked

Photo ops galore.

January 26, 2023, 02:52 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.