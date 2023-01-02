Man, 25, arrested within 2 hours after allegedly molesting woman at Siloso Beach on New Year's Day

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of aggravated outrage of modesty.

On Jan. 1, at about 3:20am, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report that a woman was allegedly molested along Siloso Beach Walk.

Officers from the Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man through follow-up investigations and arrested him within two hours of the report.

The man will be charged in court today (Jan. 2).

If found guilty of aggravated outrage of modesty, he can be sentenced to a jail term of between two and 10 years, and caned.

