Super Junior member Shindong confirmed to be in relationship with non-celebrity

It appears 2023 marks the start of something new for many people, including another South Korean celebrity who has been confirmed to be in a relationship.

Super Junior member Shindong is dating

On Jan. 1, several local media outlets in South Korea reported that Super Junior member Shin Dong-hee, 37, also known as Shindong, is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

According to Soompi, his girlfriend was reportedly an idol trainee in the past, but no longer works in the entertainment industry.

In response, Shindong's Label SJ confirmed that the reports are true.

However, according to the label, the pair do not yet have plans for marriage.

Label SJ confirms that #SuperJunior #Shindong is dating a non-celebrity, but they say that the couple is not up for marriage yet.



Shindong, a rapper, singer, dancer and host, is best known for being a member of Super Junior, and its subgroups Super Junior-T and Super Junior-H.

Had previously been in an engagement

According to local media, Shindong was previously engaged to someone else, but the engagement subsequently fell through.

Shindong had announced the breakup with his then-girlfriend in 2014 after publicising his engagement on a South Korean talk show "Strong Heart".

Top images via SMTown Facebook