15 more Sheng Siong supermarkets to have 24-hour operations until Jan. 20 for CNY

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong will be extending the operating hours of 15 stores around the island ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

The extension of opening times to 24 hours will last until Jan. 20, 2023, though starting dates vary.

The 15 stores and their 24-hour starting dates are as follows:

451 Bukit Batok Ave 6 — Jan. 1

Blk 338 Anchorvale Crescent — Jan. 1

602A Tampines Ave 9 — Jan. 1

Jalan Bahar — Jan. 12

Woodlands Industrial Park E7 Jan. 13

467 Bukit Batok Ave 9 — Jan. 14

6 Potong Pasir Ave 2 — Jan. 14

872C Tampines St 86 — Jan. 14

Blk 118 Aljunied Ave 2 — Jan. 14

Blk 258 Pasir Ris St 21 — Jan. 19

151 Bedok South Rd — Jan. 14

377 Hougang St 32 — Jan. 20

Junction Nine — Jan. 20

Junction 10 — Jan. 20

200 Upper Thomson Rd — Jan. 20

The 51 Sheng Siong stores that already maintain 24-hour operating times will continue as usual.

Top image by John Goh via Google Maps and Sheng Siong