Back

15 more Sheng Siong supermarkets to have 24-hour operations until Jan. 20 for CNY

Starting dates vary.

Andrew Koay | January 06, 2023, 03:15 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong will be extending the operating hours of 15 stores around the island ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

The extension of opening times to 24 hours will last until Jan. 20, 2023, though starting dates vary.

The 15 stores and their 24-hour starting dates are as follows:

  • 451 Bukit Batok Ave 6 — Jan. 1

  • Blk 338 Anchorvale Crescent — Jan. 1

  • 602A Tampines Ave 9 — Jan. 1

  • Jalan Bahar — Jan. 12

  • Woodlands Industrial Park E7  Jan. 13

  • 467 Bukit Batok Ave 9 — Jan. 14

  • 6 Potong Pasir Ave 2 — Jan. 14

  • 872C Tampines St 86 — Jan. 14

  • Blk 118 Aljunied Ave 2 — Jan. 14

  • Blk 258 Pasir Ris St 21 — Jan. 19

  • 151 Bedok South Rd — Jan. 14

  • 377 Hougang St 32 — Jan. 20

  • Junction Nine — Jan. 20

  • Junction 10 — Jan. 20

  • 200 Upper Thomson Rd — Jan. 20

The 51 Sheng Siong stores that already maintain 24-hour operating times will continue as usual.

Related story:

Top image by John Goh via Google Maps and Sheng Siong

Xing Fu Tang S'pore to shut last outlet at Northpoint City, offering 1-for-1 closing promotion

The end of an era.

January 06, 2023, 02:52 PM

Sheng Siong set to open 5th supermarket outlet in Kunming, China

Sheng Siong opened its first store in China in 2017.

January 06, 2023, 02:46 PM

Over 200 million Twitter users' email addresses leaked by hackers: Reports

Elon cannot catch a break.

January 06, 2023, 01:48 PM

Bedok family can't use S$300 CDC vouchers after previous HDB flat owner redeemed all

Previous flat owner didn't report a change of address for more than 10 years.

January 06, 2023, 12:55 PM

139 FairPrice outlets will remain open for the first day of CNY 2023

Dong dong qiang intensifies.

January 06, 2023, 11:48 AM

Man, 65, who allegedly set Marsiling minimart owner on fire, charged with murder after victim dies

The previous charge was attempted murder.

January 06, 2023, 11:44 AM

'No generation gap': Mdada 'surprised' at Pornsak speaking out on 'concerns' after leaving company

Hmmmmmmmmm.

January 06, 2023, 10:47 AM

Creative founder Sim Wong Hoo famously said S'pore suffered from 'NUTS'. What did he mean?

The term eventually made its way into newspapers, forums, and even parliament.

January 06, 2023, 10:05 AM

M'sian diner pays RM86 (S$26.20) for drumstick, squid & 2 plates of rice at KL food court

Almost Singapore price.

January 06, 2023, 03:22 AM

C. Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia debut might be on hold due to previous ban for smashing phone of Everton fan

Ronaldo was slapped with a suspension and a fine for smacking a young Everton fan's phone to the ground and damaging it.

January 05, 2023, 11:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.