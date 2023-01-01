Sheng Siong offering 1% off on almost everything till Mar. 31, 2023, to counter inflation & GST hike

To help its customers cope with inflation and the GST hike, supermarket chain Sheng Siong will be offering a 1 per cent discount off all in-store purchases, with some terms and conditions.

Now till Mar. 31, 2023

The 1 per cent discount is effective from now till Mar. 31, 2023, according to a Facebook post by Sheng Siong on Dec. 31, 2022.

The discount will be applicable to all items across all stores islandwide, except for alcohol, tobacco, vouchers, lottery, and infant milk powder (Stage 1 and 2) products.

The promotion is only available in-store.

Discounts by other supermarket chains

On Dec. 30, 2022, supermarket chain Giant also shared that it would be absorbing the 1 per cent GST increase for more than 700 essential products from January to June 2023.

Similarly, NTUC FairPrice shared previously on Nov. 4, 2022, that it will be offering a 1 per cent discount on 500 essential items for the first six months of 2023, to help customers offset the GST increase.

According to its press release, the items include everyday essentials such as fresh fruits, vegetables and meat, dairy, detergents and household cleaners.

The discount will apply across all FairPrice supermarket retail channels, including FairPrice Online.

Top image via Sheng Siong Supermarket Facebook