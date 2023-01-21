SFA recalling strawberry-flavoured EGO swiss roll after detecting above limit sorbic acid levels

Strawberry-flavoured EGO swiss roll is being recalled by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after it was detected to contain sorbic acid at levels that exceed the maximum limit stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

Sorbic acid is a permitted food additive used for preservation purposes.

Precautionary measure

According to a Facebook post on Jan. 20, SFA has directed the importer, Kee Wee Hup Kee Food Manufacture Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated product as a precautionary measure.

The implicated batch of swiss rolls come from Malaysia and have a best-before date on Sep. 3, 2023.

The recall is ongoing.

SFA assures that consuming the affected product is unlikely to have any adverse health effects.

However, it advises people who have health concerns to not consume the product.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Top photo via SFA/Facebook