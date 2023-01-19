Back

Settlers board game cafe reopens as 24/7 outlet with food near Farrer Park MRT

Fun time, any time.

Mandy How | January 19, 2023, 10:38 AM

Events

Settlers Cafe has found a new home near Farrer Park MRT Station.

Photo via Settlers Cafe

The board game cafe was previously at North Canal Road, but moved out of the premises at end-2022.

At the new outlet, Settlers is open 24/7 as well, with a menu by Mosanco Enchanted cafe offering anything from brunch and dessert to Korean food and sides for sharing.

Photo via Settlers Cafe

Photo via Settlers Cafe

Photo via Settlers Cafe

Besides a bigger space, the outlet also features three private rooms for hosting events, parties, and group gatherings.

Photo via Settlers Cafe

Photo via Settlers Cafe

Photo via Settlers Cafe

Photo via Settlers Cafe

Rates start from S$7/hour/pax to access their board games, but each customer will also have to order at least one food or drink item.

Private room rates are higher, but can be split among the group:

Image via Settlers Cafe's website

Photo via Settlers Cafe

Photo via Settlers Cafe

As for the games, a good range is listed on their website, including family, party, strategy, action, and card games.

You'll find classics like "Taboo" and "Jenga", as well as popular titles like "What Do You Meme?", "Sushi Go!", "Codenames", and "The Resistance: Avalon".

Settlers Cafe

Photo via Settlers Cafe

Address: 562 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 218178

Opening Hours: 24/7

Top image via Settlers Cafe

