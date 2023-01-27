Sentosa charging S$6 admission fee for cars again from April 1, 2023

Sentosa is charging admission fees for entry into the island from April 1, 2023.

Admission fees have been waived since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors entering the island via car, taxi, and the Sentosa Express monorail from VivoCity Station will have to pay for admission.

The Sentosa website stated that the monorail, Sentosa Express will charge a S$4 standard fee, and a S$2 fee for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, workfare transport concession card holders, and primary, secondary, junior college and ITE student concession card holders.

Those aged three years old and below enter free.

Entry fee for cars and taxis at all gantries at the Sentosa Gateway will be charged according to time of day, applicable on weekdays, weekends, as well as public holidays:

7am–12pm: S$6

12pm–2pm: S$2

2pm–5pm: S$6

5pm–7am: S$2

Entry into Sentosa via walking or cycling across the Sentosa Boardwalk will be free.

Distance-based fare applies for entry into Sentosa via SBS Transit’s bus service 123.

Sentosa Islander members on the Insider membership tier can enter for free.

All photos via Sentosa