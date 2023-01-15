Back

250 seniors learn how to send e-angpaos, use PayNow at digital literacy workshops by DBS Foundation & IMDA

Held at various locations across Singapore, it was the first of some 800 workshops that aim to foster digital inclusivity.

Andrew Koay | January 15, 2023, 06:49 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you receive an unexpected e-angbao from an elderly relative this Chinese New Year, this may the reason.

About 250 seniors participated in digital literacy workshops held at 12 locations across the island on Jan. 14, 2023.

Part of efforts by the DBS Foundation and the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore's (IMDA) to drive digital inclusivity, the hour-long workshops saw seniors learn about topics such as making cashless payments and avoiding potential scams.

Receiving one-on-one guidance, they were also given a timely introduction to cashless gifting methods like QR angbaos.

Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How and Shee Tse Koon, Singapore Country Head at DBS Bank, speaking to workshop participants at Heartbeat@Bedok to understand their digital learning journey and challenges faced. Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How and Shee Tse Koon, Singapore Country Head at DBS Bank, speaking to workshop participants at [email protected] to understand their digital learning journey and challenges faced. Image from DBS.

"Being a senior citizen, I think this was a good place to learn, and it has benefitted me very much. I learnt things such as how to use DBS PayLah! and PayNow," said 70-year-old Christine Chua.

"I think it’ll be more convenient when I’m buying things in future, or when I go to hawker centres or restaurants, since I won’t have to use cash anymore. I can just use digital payments now."

The first of 800 workshops

The workshops were facilitated by volunteers from DBS and the SG Digital Office.

They are the first of about 800 digital literacy workshops that will be held over the next to years with the aim of fostering digital inclusivity among different age and income groups and special needs individuals.

The collaboration between DBS Foundation and IMDA also includes a S$1 million donation, inclusive of dollar-for-dollar government matching to support digital inclusion projects and co-developing the digital literacy curriculum, among other efforts.

The partnership hopes to reach out to 100,000 Singaporeans and residents by the end of 2024 to help them embrace digital learning.

Top image from DBS

Fire breaks out at Bedok Reservoir View resulting in 20 residents evacuated

No injuries were reported.

January 16, 2023, 02:10 PM

M’sian boss buys Proton Saga for Indonesian staff who has worked for him for more than 10 years

What a good boss.

January 16, 2023, 02:05 PM

How can ASEAN secure energy supplies & achieve net-zero carbon emissions?

ASEAN is the world’s fourth-largest energy consumer.

January 16, 2023, 11:51 AM

Mediacorp actress Paige Chua shares her secret to looking youthful

It’s all about improving your skin from within.

January 16, 2023, 11:48 AM

K-pop group TXT performing in S'pore for first time on Apr. 1, 2023

Not an April Fools' joke.

January 16, 2023, 11:31 AM

This S'porean Liverpool fan watched Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal live. It was sensational.

The North London derby is a sight to see live and in person.

January 16, 2023, 11:03 AM

54% of S'porean workers would be willing to accept slightly less pay for benefit of family or personal life: IPS Survey

The survey was conducted to assess Singapore's workforce preparedness, aspirations, and perceptions of social mobility.

January 16, 2023, 11:00 AM

Woman, 60, loses S$600 to pickpocket at Temple Street in Chinatown during CNY period

Low crime doesn't mean no crime.

January 16, 2023, 10:56 AM

Mural artist Yip Yew Chong finishes 60m painting of old S'pore after 1.5 years

He has plans to exhibit the full painting later this year.

January 16, 2023, 09:42 AM

M'sian man travelling to S'pore killed in accident, wife seeks witnesses to prove his innocence

The CCTV at the location was not functioning.

January 15, 2023, 09:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.