Back

New SAFRA clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang opens May 2023 with sheltered futsal court & swimming pool

Nice.

Lean Jinghui | January 28, 2023, 04:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

National Servicemen (NSmen) and their families who live in northwest Singapore will soon be able to enjoy a myriad of fitness facilities at the new SAFRA clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang, slated to open in May 2023.

The five-storey clubhouse will feature sheltered and indoor sports facilities, as well as recreational and dining options.

Via Zaqy Mohamad and SAFRA CCK Facebook

Over 90,000 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) NSmen and their families are expected to benefit from the first SAFRA clubhouse built in the northwest region.

Sheltered futsal court and swimming pool

A sheltered futsal court as well as a sheltered indoor swimming pool are among the biggest highlights of the new fitness oasis.

Image via SAFRA Facebook video

Sheltered swimming pool. Image via SAFRA website

They are the first to be built in any SAFRA club in Singapore, according to Senior Minister of State for Defence and President of SAFRA Zaqy Mohamad, who visited the clubhouse together with Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Member of Parliament for Choa Chu Kang GRC Don Wee on Friday.

The sheltered sports facilities will be coupled with a 150-metre long "skytrack", as well as SAFRA's largest EnergyOne gym that will come with an MMA ring.

The "skytrack". Image via SAFRA website

Image via SAFRA Facebook video

Image via SAFRA Facebook video

There will even be an indoor rock climbing facility, operated by Climb Central, for those who are into the sport.

Image via SAFRA Facebook video

F&B options

Post-workout, visitors can look forward to dining options at the clubhouse such as the military-themed CAMO Cafe & Bar, food court Food Paradise, and Burger King.

Image via SAFRA Facebook video

Image via SAFRA website

The Burger King outlet will be the only one in Singapore with a drive-through, shared SAFRA Singapore, and will be open daily till 2am.

Image via SAFRA website

Bowling, darts, KTV, and Bouncetopia for kids

Alternatively, visitors can kick back and relax with a game of darts, bowling, or even a karaoke session at the Integrated Entertainment Hub by Sonic Bowl.

Image via SAFRA Facebook video

Image via SAFRA Facebook video

Families with young children can also check out the unique sports-themed indoor inflatable park – Bouncetopia by Kiztopia – for hours of family fun.

Image via SAFRA Facebook video

There will be also be a preschool, student care, as well as a range of enrichment centres offering courses ranging from writing and mathematics to the arts and taekwondo for young families in the area.

Eco-friendly

In order to be environmentally friendly, SAFRA Choa Chu Kang will install 661 solar panels on the roof of its building to generate over 450,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

This is equivalent to powering approximately 96 four-room Housing Development Board (HDB) flats for a year, shared Zaqy in his Facebook post.

The club will also use a heat recovery system to provide hot water for showers, and rely on a rainwater collection system for irrigation purposes.

According to a press release by SAFRA in 2018, the club had been slated to open in 2022.

It will host a month-long open house in June 2023 for visitors to tour the new facility and enjoy special activities.

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang

Address: 28 Choa Chu Kang Dr, Singapore 689964

Top images via SAFRA and SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Facebook 

 

Popular M'sian specialty coffee café opens 1st S'pore outlet at Seah Street

New coffee place in town.

January 28, 2023, 04:40 PM

Artbox S’pore 2023 has Thai Michelin Bib Gourmand eatery with famous char siew

Yum.

January 28, 2023, 04:18 PM

Old Airport Road hawker offers 1 free bowl of pork leg rice for each dine-in customer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1

Save the date.

January 28, 2023, 02:51 PM

Mustafa to open first flagship store in Johor within 2nd half of 2023

More reason to jalan jalan JB.

January 28, 2023, 02:41 PM

Exercise caution if you receive SMS labelled as 'Likely-SCAM' from Jan. 31: IMDA

This will apply to non-registered SMSes.

January 28, 2023, 02:25 PM

55% of BTO projects delayed by Covid completed in the last 2 years: HDB

This project completion rate is the highest for HDB in the past five years.

January 28, 2023, 01:01 PM

Golden retriever dog greets Grab delivery man happily & wants to leave with him

That's cute.

January 28, 2023, 12:16 PM

Crocodile delicately carries body of drowned boy back to family in Indonesia

No bite marks were found on the boy.

January 28, 2023, 11:41 AM

POV: I grew up dyslexic in S’pore & nearly flunked out of uni. I turned out alright.

“It's not a superpower, it’s just a thing that some people have, and it can, mostly, be worked with.”

January 28, 2023, 09:23 AM

S'porean man shares what it's like retiring in Penang, M'sia as opposed to S'pore

The Singapore-based Japanese vlogger addressed the often romanticised notion of retiring overseas.

January 28, 2023, 08:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.