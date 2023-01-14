S'pore-based company spends S$4.35m for staff party in Taiwan, invites Wakin Chau & Power Station to perform

Singapore-based Riway International celebrated its 15th anniversary in Taiwan with a massive outdoor event, involving fireworks, drones, and musical acts.

The event was held in Kaohsiung at an outdoor venue, was said to have had 2,600 banquet tables for 26,000 attendees.

Each table of 10 was served a 12-course meal, according The Straits Times (ST).

The event was in celebration of the company's 15th anniversary.

Riway International is a direct selling company.

Singapore's Health Science Authority has prosecuted its Singapore branch for claiming that their products "could cure patients with diabetes" or had "anti-cancer effects".

HSA has been warning against their products as early as 2016, and Riway was convicted for misleading claims in 2021.

Nonetheless, the company held a massive event for its staff, reported by Taiwan's FTV to have cost NT$100 million (S$4.35 million), titled "15th Anniversary Gala Dinner – No Hold Back”.

At the front of the venue—a rented vacant lot—was a 45m-long stage, where Ricky Hsiao, Wakin Chau and Power Station performed.

The night was capped by fireworks displays and a drone show, while the company honoured its top performers on stage.

There were attendees from all across East and Southeast Asia, with the flags of Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan seen in various pictures.

According to Malaysia's China Press, the event required 350 tour buses.

Top image by Riway International / Facebook