Police arrest 9 men, aged 22-59, for suspected rioting in Bukit Merah, seize 3 bread knives & knuckle-duster

Arrested after allegedly fighting at a multi-storey car park.

Belmont Lay | January 17, 2023, 02:50 AM

The Singapore police have arrested nine men, aged between 22 and 59, for their suspected involvement in a case of unlawful assembly and rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

The police were alerted to a case of fighting at a multi-storey car park located at Block 37A Jalan Rumah Tinggi on Jan. 8, 2023 at about 11:45pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two groups of men were having a dispute at the venue, which subsequently escalated into a fight.

Officers from Criminal Investigation Department and Clementi Police Division established the identities of the men and arrested eight of them between Jan. 9 and 13 through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

Three bread knives and a knuckle-duster, believed to be weapons used in the fight, were also seized.

Four men, aged between 22 and 59, have since been charged in court and remanded for further investigations between Jan. 10 and 14 for the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

A 43-year-old man will be charged in court for the same offence on Jan. 17.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Appeal for info

The police are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of three persons to assist in investigations.

Those with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

The police said it would like to remind the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence, which is punishable with imprisonment and a fine.

The offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and caning.

The offence of unlawful assembly carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards any secret society activities that threaten public safety, peace, and good order of the community.

Firm action will be taken against anyone who choose to associate with secret societies and blatantly disregard the law, the police added.

Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately.

