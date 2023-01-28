S'porean man shares what it's like retiring in Penang, M'sia as opposed to S'pore

Singapore-based Japanese travel vlogger Ghib Ojisan went to Penang recently and met one of his viewers -- a Singaporean man who retired in the Malaysian state.

In his latest YouTube video, Ojisan met up with Charles, who decided to retire with his wife up north more than 15 years ago.

Ojisan has created numerous vlogs that explore Singapore and document his experience living here as a Japanese man.

His videos typically cover Singapore's culture, food, and history.

He recently became a Singapore permanent resident and he uploaded the celebration he had with his wife and family.

Retiring overseas

Ojisan addressed certain romanticised ideals about retiring overseas, especially in Penang, where the cost of living is cheaper and the food is delicious.

However, he said in Japanese that there is "no perfect country".

"So I'll dive deeper, asking the cons and the reality of retiring in Penang," Ojisan said in his video.

Singaporean man who retired in Penang

Charles, who has been living in Penang for more than 15 years, was an ex-banker. His wife, Lena, was an ex-media consultant.

Charles shared that compared to Singapore, Penang was more slow-paced.

After spending a week with Charles, one of his old classmates said he wanted to sell his HDB flat and move to Penang.

"For the price of a HDB at S$600,000, you can get a landed property or super condo," Charles said.

When asked if foreigners could purchase landed properties, he said there are no restrictions in Penang but the minimum price for a condominium would be RM500,000 (S$155,000) so that foreigners do not compete with the locals for housing.

Charles also shared how it has become more difficult to retire in Malaysia than it was when he first moved.

Charles and his wife are on the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) visa, and the requirements are much higher now.

MM2H was introduced as a way for non-Malaysians to retire and live in Malaysia for an extended period of time.

However, the requirements for the visa include minimum monthly income, minimum liquid assets, a fixed deposit, on top of other requirements.

Applicants under 50 years old are required to show they have liquid assets above RM500,000 (S$155,000) and a monthly income of over RM10,000 (S$3,100).

Why Penang?

Charles and his wife considered numerous different countries before settling on Malaysia.

They considered China, Thailand, and Canada, but chose Malaysia because it was near Singapore and it was affordable.

"The only reason we can live like we do and not sacrifice is because we are from Singapore. Our assets in Singapore pays for our life," said Charles in their 270sqm condo with direct access to the beach.

Charles and Lena said if they stayed in Singapore, they would not be able to afford the same quality of life that they are currently having in Penang.

Missing some stuff from Singapore

When probed if they missed anything from Singapore, Charles commented that he missed how convenient everything was with the MRT and how the city is laid out as everything is "very centralised".

He said they only need a few hours to get things done.

The pair do miss the greenery and cleanliness too.

However, the one thing both Charles and Lena missed were certain foods they can only get in Singapore.

While they have similar food, the food in Penang are made differently.

They miss chicken rice as it does not taste the same in Malaysia. Charles particularly misses mee siam.

Reinventing yourself

Lena shared that she was bored at first as there was not much to do, but that was a sign for her to reinvent herself.

She said: "You have to reinvent yourself, or else 17 years how to pass?"

She devoted a lot of her time and energy to picking up hobbies that she wanted to do as a child, such as learning to sew, embroider and paint

By retiring in Penang, Charles and Lena now have more time for each other and themselves where they choose who they want in their lives.

Taken for granted

Ojisan brought up that he knows of Singaporeans who complain in the comments of his videos about how Singapore is too boring or too expensive and Japan is much better.

He posed the question to Charles if Singaporeans take their country for granted, and Charles agreed.

"Everytime I return back to Singapore, the minute I touch down at Changi Airport, I know I am home," Charles shared.

He points out that the efficiency of the organisation is something that many Singaporeans take for granted, as well as its safety.

He commented how Singaporeans are so used to the low crime rate that they do not notice the difference till they go to a different country.

Top photo via Ghib Ojisan's Facebook